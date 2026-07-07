2026 NASCAR Odds: Will Tyler Reddick Find The Hot Hand Again In Atlanta?

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading back to Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday, July 12.

When the series last raced here in February, Tyler Reddick won the day, holding off Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain.

Which driver takes the checkered flag this weekend?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 9.

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NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 2026

Tyler Reddick : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ryan Blaney : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Chase Elliott : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

William Byron : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Larson : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Joey Logano : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Christopher Bell : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Denny Hamlin : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Carson Hocevar : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Brad Keselowski : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Austin Cindric : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Chris Buescher : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ross Chastain : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Alex Bowman : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suárez : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ryan Preece : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Josh Berry : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Hill: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Austin Dillon : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Zane Smith : +6500 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Todd Gilliland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Michael McDowell : +6500 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Connor Zilisch: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Erik Jones : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Riley Herbst: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Ty Dillon : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Noah Gragson : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Cole Custer : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

BJ McLeod: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Cody Ware: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Chad Finchum: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Here's What You Need To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Tyler Reddick has been on a spiral but Atlanta could be the weekend he bounces back. When he got into Victory Lane at this track back in February, it was the second checkered flag of his early-season three-race win streak. Reddick's last two races, however, have ended in disaster. At Chicagoland, he ended up finishing 30 laps down after his radiator got punctured. At Sonoma, he finished 36th because of mechanical failures. He's second in the standings and firmly in a great position for the postseason, but Atlanta could be a great opportunity for him and his team to find their footing again.

One To Watch

Christopher Bell has three runner-up finishes on the season but no wins. He comes into this race weekend sitting 10th in the standings. When Cup last raced at Atlanta, Bell finished 21st. But he does have some momentum, as he finished second last week at Chicagoland and fifth the week before at Sonoma.