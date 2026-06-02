2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For Michigan, Bell One To Watch

Last weekend's race at Nashville came down to an exciting four-lap finish and Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag after closing as the favorite.

Now the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 2-mile Michigan Speedway for 400 miles. It's also one of the fastest tracks on the circuit.

Can Hamlin — who's currently favored — get back into Victory Lane for the second week in a row, or will another driver take the checkered flag on Sunday, June 7 at the FireKeepers Casino 400?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 3.

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Michigan International Speedway 400 2026

Denny Hamlin : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Christopher Bell : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tyler Reddick : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Kyle Larson : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

William Byron : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chris Buescher : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chase Elliott : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joey Logano : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ross Chastain : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Erik Jones : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Daniel Suárez : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Austin Cindric : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Alex Bowman: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Ryan Preece : +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Zane Smith : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Connor Zilisch: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Austin Dillon : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Josh Berry : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Hill: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

Denny Hamlin led 57 laps and had a best lap of 29.73 at Nashville last week. He ended up getting into Victory Lane after holding off teammate Christopher Bell down the stretch. In addition to claiming the All-Star Race trophy at Dover, Hamlin's got two points-wins on the season. He sits second in the Cup standings behind Tyler Reddick. Something else that Hamlin has working in his favor is that he won this race in 2025, edging out Chris Buescher by 1.099 seconds.

One To Watch

Speaking of Christopher Bell, he's one to watch this weekend. He's got back-to-back second-place finishes, with 398 laps led this year. Last year at this track, he started 25th and finished 16th.