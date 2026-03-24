2026 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin Early Favorites for Martinsville

Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan and 23XI have been unstoppable this NASCAR season.

Reddick — the driver of the No. 45 car — has won four of the first six races, sits atop the NASCAR rankings and also leads Bob Pockrass' most recent power rankings.

But he's not the favorite to win again when the Cup Series goes to Martinsville for the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, March 29 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The current favorites are Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, two drivers who've both gotten into Victory Lane once this year. Will either of them get a second win this weekend?

Check out the early odds for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 24.

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Cook Out 400 2026

Ryan Blaney : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denny Hamlin : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kyle Larson : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

William Byron : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Christopher Bell : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Chase Elliott : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Joey Logano : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ty Gibbs : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ryan Preece : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Chris Buescher : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ross Chastain : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Kyle Busch : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Josh Berry : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Carson Hocevar : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Todd Gilliland: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Justin Allgaier: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Erik Jones : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Daniel Suarez : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Noah Gragson : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Favorites: Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are the only drivers other than Reddick who've won races this season. Blaney got into Victory Lane at Phoenix and Hamlin won at Las Vegas. However, when the series went to Martinsville in the spring of 2025, Denny led 274 laps and took the checkered flag with a margin of victory of 4.617 seconds. Currently, though, Blaney is in slightly better shape than Hamlin in the standings. The driver of the No. 12 car is ranked second in the Cup standings and Denny sits fourth.

One to Watch: Ty Gibbs could be one to watch at Martinsville. In 2026, the JGR driver has been trending up. On the season, he's got four top-10 finishes and three in the top five. He comes into the weekend off a sixth-place finish at Darlington. In this same race last year at Martinsville, he started 13th and also ended up finishing 13th.