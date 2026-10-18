2026 NASCAR Chase Odds: Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney Favored For Phoenix

The Chase is winding down, and currently, Kyle Larson has a 49-point lead over the rest of the field.

Now, the postseason heads to Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 18 for the Freeway Insurance 500. The race gets the green flag at 3 p.m. ET.

Will the favorite Ryan Blaney get the win in the desert, or will another driver get into Victory Lane?

Here are the latest odds as of Oct. 18 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

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NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 2026

Ryan Blaney : +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Christopher Bell : +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Joey Logano : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Denny Hamlin : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Chase Briscoe : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kyle Larson : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Josh Berry : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Reddick : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

William Byron : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Austin Cindric : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ross Chastain : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chase Elliott : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Corey Heim: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Michael McDowell : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Daniel Suárez : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)



Chris Buescher : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Brad Keselowski : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Alex Bowman: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Ryan Preece : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Connor Zilisch: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Erik Jones : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Todd Gilliland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zane Smith : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Austin Hill: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cole Custer : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

The Favorite

Can Ryan Blaney get into Victory Lane again at Phoenix?

Ryan Blaney comes into this weekend after finishing third at Charlotte. However, when it comes to the overall Chase standings, Blaney sits 85 points behind leader Kyle Larson. Blaney should feel confident about the Cup race in Phoenix since he won at this track the last time the series stopped here earlier this year in March. Will Blaney be able to close the gap this weekend and make a legitimate run for The Chase?

One To Watch

At Phoenix, Denny Hamlin will try to close the gap between himself and Larson in The Chase.

All eyes will be on Denny Hamlin in Phoenix as his championship hopes hang in the balance yet again. He finished fifth here in the spring after starting 11th. But in November of last year — which was also the site of the championship race — Hamlin started first but finished sixth. Denny's Chase so far has been underwhelming, and last week at Charlotte was especially disastrous after he was penalized for a pit crew member falling over the wall.