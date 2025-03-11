NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR odds: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell favorites for Las Vegas Published Mar. 11, 2025 1:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas this weekend and fans can watch all the exciting action on FS1.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can also dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

For the last three contests, Christopher Bell has raced to the finish line first, winning at Atlanta, at COTA and then last week at Phoenix.

Does the No. 20 team have what it takes to make it four in a row?

Let's check out the odds for every driver in the field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 11.

Pennzoil 400 2025

Kyle Larson : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Christopher Bell : +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Tyler Reddick : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

William Byron : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Denny Hamlin : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Joey Logano : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Busch : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chase Elliott : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ross Chastain : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Chase Briscoe : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Alex Bowman : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ty Gibbs : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bubba Wallace : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Daniel Suarez : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chris Buescher : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Carson Hocevar : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Austin Cindric : +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Josh Berry : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Noah Gragson : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Justin Haley : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Ryan Preece : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Michael McDowell : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Todd Gilliland : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Erik Jones : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zane Smith : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Ty Dillon : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Riley Herbst : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cody Ware : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



