2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings After Iowa's Race

Updated Aug. 4, 2025 10:09 a.m. ET

This weekend, NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen, where drivers will tackle the challenging road course in pursuit of crucial points and momentum. As the playoff fight heats up, every turn and straightaway offers a chance to climb the standings or defend a spot. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's Go Bowling at The Glen.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

  1. Denny Hamlin (4 Wins)*
  2. Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
  3. Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
  4. Shane van Gisbergen (3 Wins)*
  5. William Byron (2 Wins)
  6. Chase Elliott (Win)
  7. Chase Briscoe (Win)
  8. Ryan Blaney (Win)
  9. Bubba Wallace (Win)
  10. Joey Logano (Win)
  11. Ross Chastain (Win)
  12. Austin Cindric (Win)
  13. Josh Berry (Win)
  14. Tyler Reddick (+122)
  15. Alex Bowman (+63)
  16. Chris Buescher (+23)

FINAL LAPS: William Byron takes the checkered flag at the Iowa Corn 350 | NASCAR on FOX

William Byron took the checkered flag at Iowa Corn 350 powered by Ethanol at the Iowa Speedway.
The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.

Right now, there have been 13 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are five new winners (or four new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a -97 point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.

