2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings: How things shape up heading into Dover
As the NASCAR season shifts from the winding turns of Sonoma to the concrete walls of Dover, the playoff picture has never been more intense. Three wins in five races have rocketed Shane van Gisbergen into the top of contention, while just one win would catapult many racers into the playoff mix. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings heading into this weekend's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?
16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.
Right now, there have been 12 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are five new winners (or four new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a 53-point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
- Kyle Larson (3 Wins)*
- Denny Hamlin (3 Wins)*
- Shane van Gisbergen (3 Wins)*
- Christopher Bell (3 Wins)*
- William Byron (Win)
- Ryan Blaney (Win)
- Austin Cindric (Win)
- Joey Logano (Win)
- Chase Briscoe (Win)
- Ross Chastain (Win)
- Josh Berry (Win)
- Chase Elliott (Win)
- Tyler Reddick (+149)
- Chris Buescher (+34)
- Alex Bowman (+32)
- Bubba Wallace (+3)
The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:
- Ryan Preece (–3)
- Kyle Busch (–37)
- AJ Allmendinger (–50)
- Ty Gibbs (–60)
- Erik Jones (–68)
- Michael McDowell (–70)
- John Hunter Nemechek (–85)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (–91)
- Carson Hocevar (–96)
- Zane Smith (–96)
- Brad Keselowski (–136)
- Austin Dillon (–138)
- Daniel Suárez (–139)
- Todd Gilliland (–148)
- Ty Dillon (–149)
- Justin Haley (–152)
- Noah Gragson (–203)
- Cole Custer (–214)
- Riley Herbst (–231)
- Cody Ware (–322)
