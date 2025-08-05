NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Opens As Early Favorite For Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Opens As Early Favorite For Watkins Glen

Published Aug. 5, 2025 4:51 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International this weekend for the Go Bowling at the Glen.

When it comes to the odds, bettors can dive into that action and place wagers on which driver they think has what it takes to win outright.

Last week at Iowa, William Byron got into victory lane after closing at +600. This week, Shane van Gisbergen — the driver with three wins at road courses already this season — opens as the early favorite at +165. 

Will SVG take his fourth checkered flag this weekend at the Glen?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 5.

Go Bowling at the Glen 2025

Shane van Gisbergen: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Connor Zilisch: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
William Byron: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Kyle Larson: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Christopher Bell: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Michael McDowell: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chase Elliott: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Kyle Busch: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Tyler Reddick: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ross Chastain: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chris Buescher: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) 
AJ Allmendinger: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chase Briscoe: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Ty Gibbs: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Carson Hocevar: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Alex Bowman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Daniel Suarez: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Joey Logano: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Austin Cindric: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Ryan Blaney: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Denny Hamlin: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Ryan Preece: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Brad Keselowski: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Todd Gilliland: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Bubba Wallace: +17000 (bet $10 to win $1,710 total)
Zane Smith: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Noah Gragson: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Erik Jones: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Justin Haley: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
John Hunter Nemechek: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Cole Custer: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Josh Berry: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Austin Dillon: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)
Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Riley Herbst: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Cody Ware: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)
Katherine Legge: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Josh Bilicki: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
JJ Yeley: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

