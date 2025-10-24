NASCAR Cup Series
nascar martinsville quals
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying: Order for Xfinity 500 Playoffs

Published Oct. 24, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville for the 2025 Xfinity 500. Catch the race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. Justin Haley (#7)
  2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  3. Noah Gragson (#4)
  4. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  5. Riley Herbst (#35)
  6. Cody Ware (#51)
  7. Erik Jones (#43)
  8. Austin Cindric (#2)
  9. Josh Berry (#21)
  10. Chris Buescher (#17)
  11. Casey Mears (#66)
  12. Alex Bowman (#48)
  13. Ty Dillon (#10)
  14. Austin Dillon (#3)
  15. Kyle Busch (#8)
  16. Michael McDowell (#71)
  17. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  18. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  19. Ryan Preece (#60)

FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe wins Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway | NASCAR on FOX

FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe wins Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway | NASCAR on FOX
Check out Chase Briscoe taking the checkered flag at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Group 2

  1. Zane Smith (#38)
  2. Cole Custer (#41)
  3. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  4. Ross Chastain (#1)
  5. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  6. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  7. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  8. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  9. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  10. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  11. Chase Elliott (#9)
  12. William Byron (#24)
  13. Kyle Larson (#5)
  14. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  15. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  16. Joey Logano (#22)
  17. Christopher Bell (#20)
  18. Chase Briscoe (#19)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Brittany Force's Next Chapter: 'Difficult Saying Goodbye To Something I Love So Much'

Brittany Force's Next Chapter: 'Difficult Saying Goodbye To Something I Love So Much'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes