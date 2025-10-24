NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying: Order for Xfinity 500 Playoffs
Published Oct. 24, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville for the 2025 Xfinity 500. Catch the race on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.
Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying Order
Group 1
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Casey Mears (#66)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
FINAL LAPS: Chase Briscoe wins Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway | NASCAR on FOX
Group 2
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- William Byron (#24)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: Teams Argue for Summary Judgment
Blocking? Not Passing? Driver Moves to be Scrutinized at Martinsville
2025 NASCAR Odds: Ryan Blaney Favored for Martinsville
-
Daniel Suarez Signs With Spire for 2026 Following Trackhouse Exit
Which JGR Driver Has Best Shot at Winning Championship?
'Going to be Wild': Here's How Martinsville Will Decide Last Champ 4 Spots
-
Top 10 Racing Video Games of All Time: From Daytona USA to Mario Kart 8
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Will Any Hendrick Drivers Make Championship 4?
