NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying: Order for Cook Out 400 Published Mar. 27, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Martinsville Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET.

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying Order

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

share