NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying: Order for Cook Out 400
Published Mar. 27, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Martinsville Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying Order
ADVERTISEMENT
- Burt Myers (#50)
- Casey Mears (#66)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- William Byron (#24)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
share
recommended
-
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson's Homestead win launches him to No. 1
2025 NASCAR Martinsville entry list: All 37 drivers for Cook Out 400 race
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson closing in on top spot
-
Kyle Larson wins Cup Series at Homestead, finishes one race shy of triple-header sweep
in this topic
recommended
-
NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson's Homestead win launches him to No. 1
2025 NASCAR Martinsville entry list: All 37 drivers for Cook Out 400 race
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds: Kyle Larson closing in on top spot
-
Kyle Larson wins Cup Series at Homestead, finishes one race shy of triple-header sweep