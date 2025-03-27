NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying: Order for Cook Out 400
2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying: Order for Cook Out 400

Published Mar. 27, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Martinsville Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday afternoon on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Martinsville qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Martinsville Qualifying Order

  1. Burt Myers (#50)
  2. Casey Mears (#66)
  3. Cody Ware (#51)
  4. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  5. Riley Herbst (#35)
  6. Shane Van Gisbergen (#88)
  7. Cole Custer (#41)
  8. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  9. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  10. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  11. Ty Dillon (#10)
  12. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  13. Ross Chastain (#1)
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  15. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  16. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  17. Christopher Bell (#20)
  18. Noah Gragson (#4)
  19. Kyle Busch (#8)
  20. Michael McDowell (#71)
  21. Austin Dillon (#3)
  22. Erik Jones (#43)
  23. Josh Berry (#21)
  24. Austin Cindric (#2)
  25. Zane Smith (#38)
  26. Chase Elliott (#9)
  27. Justin Haley (#7)
  28. Joey Logano (#22)
  29. Ryan Preece (#60)
  30. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  31. William Byron (#24)
  32. Chris Buescher (#17)
  33. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  34. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  35. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  36. Alex Bowman (#48)
  37. Kyle Larson (#5)

NASCAR Cup Series: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
