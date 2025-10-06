NASCAR Cup Series
nascar las vegas
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Las Vegas Qualifying: Order for South Point 400

Published Oct. 9, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas for the South Point 400. Catch the race on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Las Vegas Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. JJ Yeley (#44)
  2. Katherine Legge (#78)
  3. Riley Herbst (#35)
  4. Cody Ware (#51)
  5. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  6. Kyle Busch (#8)
  7. Noah Gragson (#4)
  8. Austin Cindric (#2)
  9. Ty Dillon (#10)
  10. Erik Jones (#43)
  11. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  12. Justin Haley (#7)
  13. Austin Dillon (#3)
  14. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  15. Cole Custer (#41)
  16. Zane Smith (#38)
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  18. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  19. Ross Chastain (#1)

Group 2

  1. Alex Bowman (#48)
  2. Josh Berry (#21)
  3. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  4. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  5. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  6. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  7. Michael McDowell (#71)
  8. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  9. Ryan Preece (#60)
  10. Chris Buescher (#17)
  11. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  12. Joey Logano (#22)
  13. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  14. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  15. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  16. William Byron (#24)
  17. Chase Elliott (#9)
  18. Christopher Bell (#20)
  19. Kyle Larson (#5)
