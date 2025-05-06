NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for AdventHealth 400
2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List: All 38 drivers for AdventHealth 400

Updated May. 6, 2025 9:57 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Kansas Speedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 38 cars registered for the race.

Check out the entry list for this year's AdventHealth 400.

2025 NASCAR Kansas Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
  7. Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  17. Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
  18. Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
  20. William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
  21. Jesse Love (#33, Richard Childress Racing)
  22. Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
  23. Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
  24. Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
  25. Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
  26. John Hunter Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
  27. Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, HYAK Motorsports)
  30. Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
  31. Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  33. Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
  34. Corey Heim (#67, 23XI Racing)
  35. Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
  36. Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
  37. Shane van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
  38. Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)

