2025 NASCAR Homestead-Miami entry list: All 37 drivers for Straight Talk Wireless 400 race
Published Mar. 18, 2025 9:44 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Homestead-Miami Motor Speedway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 36 cars registered for the race.
Check out the entry list for this year's Straight Talk Wireless 400 race.
2025 NASCAR Homestead-Miami Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- William Byron (#24)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- JJ Yeley (#44)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
