NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Charlotte qualifying: Order for Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Charlotte qualifying: Order for Coca-Cola 600

Published May. 22, 2025 8:37 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Charlotte Motor Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 6 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Kansas qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Charlotte Qualifying Order

Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, & more post-race interviews from NASCAR All-Star Race | NASCAR on FOX

Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, & more post-race interviews from NASCAR All-Star Race | NASCAR on FOX
