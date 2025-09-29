NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Charlotte qualifying: Order for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Published Oct. 3, 2025 4:41 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Catch the race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Charlotte qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Charlotte Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. Josh Bilicki (#66)
  2. Cody Ware (#51)
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  4. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  5. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  6. Zane Smith (#38)
  7. Josh Berry (#21)
  8. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  9. Noah Gragson (#4)
  10. Riley Herbst (#35)
  11. Cole Custer (#41)
  12. Ryan Preece (#60)
  13. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  14. Alex Bowman (#48)
  15. Austin Dillon (#3)
  16. Justin Haley (#7)
  17. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  18. Kyle Busch (#8)
  19. Ty Dillon (#10)

Group 2

  1. Erik Jones (#43)
  2. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  3. Michael McDowell (#71)
  4. Chris Buescher (#17)
  5. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  6. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  7. Austin Cindric (#2)
  8. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  9. Joey Logano (#22)
  10. Ross Chastain (#1)
  11. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  12. William Byron (#24)
  13. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  14. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  15. Kyle Larson (#5)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20)
  17. Chase Elliott (#9)
  18. Denny Hamlin (#11)

Chase Briscoe and more post-race interviews from the Cook Out Southern 500 | NASCAR on FOX

