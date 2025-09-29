NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Charlotte qualifying: Order for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Published Oct. 3, 2025 4:41 p.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Catch the race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA.
Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Charlotte qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Charlotte Qualifying Order
Group 1
- Josh Bilicki (#66)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
Group 2
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- William Byron (#24)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
2025 NASCAR Odds: Shane van Gisbergen Heavy Favorite for Charlotte
NASCAR Fines Carson Hocevar For Endangering Safety Officials at Kansas Speedway
Kyle Larson Showing Signs of Regaining Championship Form
-
2025 NASCAR Playoff Standings updated heading into Charlotte
NASCAR Playoff Rankings: Chase Elliott Coming Into Charlotte Hot After Win
What To Know About NASCAR Antitrust Lawsuit: NASCAR Considered Extreme Boycott Options
-
2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List: All 37 drivers for Bank of America ROVAL 400
More Drama for Denny: Hamlin’s Late Move Costs Bubba Wallace Kansas Win
Tyler Reddick Races with Thoughts on Son Hospitalized in ICU
