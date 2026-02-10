Sound Up! NASCAR Sets Guinness Record with 'World's Loudest Billboard'

It's always loud in Times Square, but it was even louder on Tuesday morning.

NASCAR amplified the noise by setting a Guinness World Record for the "World's Loudest Billboard." Plopped right in the middle of Times Square (Manhattan, New York) is the billboard featuring a 1:1 replica NASCAR Next Gen engine that emits the roar of the Cup Series car.

"Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title is a proud moment for our sport and serves as a bold statement to get the 2026 season started," NASCAR’s Chief Brand Officer Tim Clark said in a statement. "The billboard puts the visceral energy of NASCAR front and center and invites everyone to experience what makes our sport so unique."

The billboard is part of NASCAR's 2026 brand refresh featuring the slogan, "Hell Yeah," which according to NASCAR "highlights the instinctive, visceral energy that defines the sport." The advertisement was devised by 72andSunny in partnership with Guru House and with the consultation of NASCAR engine builders in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Things kick into high gear this week for the 2026 Cup Series with the biggest race of the season — the 68th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday following last week's running of the exhibition 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. First, catch Duel 1 and Duel 2 at DAYTONA on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 p.m. ET on FS1 (60-lap qualifying races for the field except for who's starting the Daytona 500 in first and second place).

Then, catch The Great American Race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. William Bryon has taken the checkered flag in each of the last two Daytona 500s. Should Byron do so again this year, he'd be the first driver in NASCAR history to three-peat in the historic race.