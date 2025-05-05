NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR odds: Can Christian Lundgaard have podium finish at Sonsio Grand Prix?
2025 INDYCAR odds: Can Christian Lundgaard have podium finish at Sonsio Grand Prix?

Published May. 7, 2025 2:08 p.m. ET

The countdown to green is on, as INDYCAR heads to IMS this weekend for the Sonsio Grand Prix. And fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane. 

Alex Palou has been one of the biggest storylines of the season. He's won three races so far and is currently the favorite to win this weekend in the wake of his dominant finish at Barber. 

However, considering Palou's dominance, bettors might want to take a look at the odds for which drivers will finish on the podium. Will Christian Lundgaard get his fourth podium of the season? Or will a long shot make the cut?

Let's dive into the odds as of May 7.*

Sonsio Grand Prix 2025

Alex Palou 
Outright: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Podium: 4/15 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)

Will Power 
Outright: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Podium: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Scott McLaughlin 
Outright: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Podium: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Josef Newgarden: 
Outright: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Podium: 11/5 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Christian Lundgaard 
Outright: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Podium: 7/4 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Scott Dixon 
Outright: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Podium: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Pato O'Ward 
Outright: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Podium: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Colton Herta 
Outright: 11/1 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Podium: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Kyle Kirkwood 
Outright: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Podium: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Marcus Ericsson 
Outright: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Podium: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Marcus Armstrong 
Outright: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Podium: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Alexander Rossi 
Outright: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Podium: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Felix Rosenqvist 
Outright: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Podium: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rinus Veekay 
Outright: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Podium: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Santino Ferrucci 
Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Podium: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Graham Rahal 
Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Podium: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

David Malukas 
Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Podium: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nolan Siegel 
Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Louis Foster 
Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Conor Daly 
Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyffin Simpson 
Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Podium: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Rasmussen 
Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Podium: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Callum Ilott 
Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Podium: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco 
Outright: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Podium: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sting Ray Robb 
Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Robert Shwartzman 
Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jacob Abel 
Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

*Outright odds via Draftkings Sportsbook, Podium odds via bet365

