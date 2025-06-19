NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Favorite For Road America; Josef Newgarden Second
2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Favorite For Road America; Josef Newgarden Second

Published Jun. 20, 2025 10:01 a.m. ET

INDYCAR heads to Wisconsin for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America this weekend and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Kyle Kirkwood won the most recent race at St. Louis. It was his third win of the season. Alex Palou, however, has won five of the first eight — including the Indy 500. And Palou is the favorite to win this weekend, too.

Will Kirkwood or Palou get into victory lane again this weekend? Or will Josef Newgarden — the second driver on the board — take the checkered flag?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 20.

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America 2025

Alex Palou: 33/20 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Josef Newgarden: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Colton Herta: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Pato O'Ward: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Will Power: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
David Malukas: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Rinus Veekay: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Louis Foster: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Conor Daly: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Robert Shwartzman: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Nolan Siegel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Callum Ilott: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

