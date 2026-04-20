INDYCAR Power Rankings: Alex Palou Remains In Familiar Spot

Five races into the year, Alex Palou has three wins — including back-to-back victories at Barber and Long Beach. With that, he remains on top of the INDYCAR power rankings.

The top-six drivers on this list have pretty much established themselves as drivers who will contend at most, if not all, races. But filling the last four spots is challenging. Several drivers had solid days but have been foiled by inconsistency over the first five events.

Here are my power rankings after Sunday at Long Beach and going into the May 9 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Dropped out: Marcus Ericsson (Last Week: 6), Marcus Armstrong (Last Week: 7)

On the verge: Marcus Armstrong, Marcus Ericsson, Felix Rosenqvist

10. Alexander Rossi (Last Week: 10)

ECR No. 20 Chevrolet

Rossi worked his way from 18th to finish ninth at Long Beach. He has three top 10s in his last four races, with an 11th in the other start.

9. Graham Rahal (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing No. 15 Honda

Rahal followed his third at Barber with an eighth-place finish at Long Beach. He sits 10th in the INDYCAR standings.

8. Josef Newgarden (Last Week: 9)

Team Penske No. 2 Chevrolet

Newgarden had a frustrating Long Beach, finishing 14th but still sits sixth in the standings. And he’s typically very good at Indy.

7. Scott McLaughlin (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Team Penske No. 3 Chevrolet

McLaughlin put together a very good (but not great) weekend at Long Beach, with a sixth-place finish after qualifying eighth. He could use a weekend where he doesn’t have to visit the on-site medical unit after hitting the wall.

6. Christian Lundgaard (Last Week: 3)

Arrow McLaren No. 7 Chevrolet

Lundgaard showed promise in practice. But he qualified 11th and finished 20th at Long Beach, as an unscheduled green-flag pit stop for a tire puncture required him to change pit strategy mid-race.

5. Pato O’Ward (Last Week: 5)

Arrow McLaren No. 5 Chevrolet

Long Beach isn’t one of the best tracks for O’Ward so to start second and finish fifth isn’t something to be upset about. Maybe a little disappointing after starting second he couldn’t race more with the leaders.

4. Scott Dixon (Last Week: 8)

Chip Ganassi Racing No. 9 Honda

Dixon started sixth and finished third at Long Beach, showing once again that the six-time series champion is going to challenge for podiums throughout this year.

3. David Malukas (Last Week: 4)

Team Penske No. 12 Chevrolet

Malukas started fifth and finished seventh at Long Beach and now sits third in the INDYCAR standings. Once he gets totally comfortable in the Penske equipment, he’s going to be challenging for wins.

2. Kyle Kirkwood (Last Week: 2)

Andretti Global No. 27 Honda

Kirkwood couldn’t defend his Long Beach victory from a year ago. And looked slightly off, as he started fourth and finished fourth. That was a little disappointing, but what hurts more is that Palou took the points lead.

1. Alex Palou (Last Week: 1)

Chip Ganassi Racing No. 10 Honda

Palou continues to put himself in position to win and then capitalize if others have issues. He did exactly that at Long Beach when Felix Rosenqvist had a slow pit stop. The four-time series champion is ready for the Month of May.