NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR odds: Josef Newgarden favored to win at Gateway
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2025 INDYCAR odds: Josef Newgarden favored to win at Gateway

Published Jun. 10, 2025 4:00 p.m. ET

INDYCAR heads to St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 this weekend and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Kyle Kirkwood won the most recent race at Detroit, and Alex Palou has won five of the first seven — including the Indy 500. However, for Gateway, Josef Newgarden has opened as the favorite at 5/2 (bet $10 to win $35 total).

Will Kirkwood or Palou get into victory lane again this weekend, or will Newgarden or another driver take the checkered flag?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 10.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Josef Newgarden: 5/2 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Alex Palou: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Pato O'Ward: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Colton Herta: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Will Power: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Alexander Rossi: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Conor Daly: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Rinus Veekay: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Graham Rahal: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Robert Shwartzman: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Jacob Abel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Callum Ilott: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What happens when the ‘iconic’ Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy runs out of room?

What happens when the ‘iconic’ Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy runs out of room?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes