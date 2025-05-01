NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 INDYCAR odds: Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin favorites for Barber
2025 INDYCAR odds: Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin favorites for Barber

Published May. 1, 2025

The countdown to green is on, as INDYCAR heads to Barber this weekend for the Children's of Alabama INDY Grand Prix. And fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane. 

Kyle Kirkwood won the most recent INDYCAR race at Long Beach on April 13. But Alex Palou won the first two races of the season at St. Petersburg and at The Thermal Club, and he's favored to win again this weekend.

Scott McLaughlin, however, is closing in on Palou on the oddsboard.

Which driver gets into victory lane at Barber? Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 1.

Children's of Alabama INDY Grand Prix

Alex Palou: 5/2 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Will Power: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Josef Newgarden: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Pato O'Ward: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Colton Herta: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Alexander Rossi: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Rinus Veekay: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
David Malukas: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Conor Daly: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Robert Shwartzman: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Jacob Abel: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

