2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Heavy Favorite for Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS

In 2025, Alex Palou kicked off the Month of May with a Sonsio Grand Prix win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Based on the odds, it's likely that Palou will find himself in Winner's Circle again this Saturday when INDYCAR goes back to IMS on May 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Considering Palou has already captured the checkered flag three times this season, are there any other drivers whose odds are worth a wager?

Here are the latest lines at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 7.

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Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Àlex Palou: 1/2 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pato O'Ward: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Graham Rahal: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

David Malukas: 22/1 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Josef Newgarden: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alexander Rossi: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Louis Foster: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Romain Grosjean: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Mick Schumacher: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Dennis Hauger: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Caio Collet: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Heavy Favorite: It doesn't look like Alex Palou's dominance will be slowing down anytime soon. As noted above, he's already won three of the five races since the INDYCAR season started in March. With 186 laps led, Palou sits first in the standings and has the shortest odds to win the title again. Last season, he started from the pole and led 29 laps before winning the race.

One to Watch: While his odds of 20/1 to win at IMS are a bit longer than Palou's, Graham Rahal is one to watch. At this race in 2025, he started second and led 49 laps before finishing sixth. He finished second at this course in 2015, 2020 and 2023. He's currently 10th in the INDYCAR standings, with one top five and three top 10s.