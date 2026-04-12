NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood Top Board for Long Beach Grand Prix
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood Top Board for Long Beach Grand Prix

Updated Apr. 14, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET

Kyle Kirkwood got into Winner's Circle at Long Beach in 2025 after securing the pole and then leading 46 laps. 

But Kirkwood is not favored to win again when INDYCAR heads back to Southern California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 19 (5:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Instead, Alex Palou — reigning INDYCAR champion and winner of two races so far this season — is the slight favorite.

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 14.

 

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Àlex Palou: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: 33/20 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Christian Lundgaard: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Scott McLaughlin: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Josef Newgarden: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Pato O'Ward: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Will Power: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Scott Dixon: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
David Malukas: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

 

Romain Grosjean: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Alexander Rossi: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Graham Rahal: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Santino Ferrucci: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Louis Foster: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Dennis Hauger: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Nolan Siegel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Mick Schumacher: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Sting Ray Robb: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Caio Collet: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

 

The Favorites: It's no surprise that Palou and Kirkwood are neck and neck at the top of the oddsboard for Long Beach. Last season at this race, Palou started third but finished second behind Kyle Kirkwood. As the winner of the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Kirkwood dominated, leading 46 laps after starting from the pole. The driver of the No. 27 Andretti Global ride has one win in 2026, getting the victory at the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington in March.

One to Watch: Could this be the weekend that Josef Newgarden gets back into Winner's Circle? He won at Phoenix earlier this season after only leading eight laps. In that race, Newgarden held off Kirkwood, who led 47 laps but finished as the runner-up to Newgarden. However, Long Beach in 2025 was a performance the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske car would like to forget. He started 15th but finished 27th after having seat belt issues.

 
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