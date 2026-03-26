2026 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood Top Board

The theme of the 2026 INDYCAR season has been parity. Through three races, there have been three different winners and three different points leaders.

Will that trend continue this weekend when the series heads to Barber on Sunday, March 29 for the Alabama INDY Grand Prix (1 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 27.

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Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix 2026

Àlex Palou: 11/10 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 4/1 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Pato O'Ward: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott Dixon: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Josef Newgarden: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

David Malukas: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Rinus Veekay: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Romain Grosjean: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Louis Foster: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Graham Rahal: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Mick Schumacher: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Dennis Hauger: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Caio Collet: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

Top of the Board: Alex Palou and Kyle Kirkwood sit first and second on the Barber oddsboard. At this race last year, Palou won and Kirkwood finished 11th. When it comes to this season, these drivers have both gotten into Winner's Circle already. Palou won at St. Petersburg; Kirkwood won the most recent race two weeks ago at the inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington. This pair is also at the top of the INDYCAR standings, with Kirkwood leading the field with 126 points and Palou not far behind in second with 100.

Alex Palou (L) and Kyle Kirkwood (center) are at the top of the oddsboard to get into Winner's Circle at Barber.

One to Watch: Pato O'Ward is one to keep an eye on at Barber. He currently sits third in the standings, and even though he doesn't have a win on the season, he's got three top-five finishes. Pato had a strong showing at Barber in 2025, finishing sixth after starting eighth.