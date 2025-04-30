NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500 Schedule: Practices, Qualifications, Race
Updated May. 5, 2025 10:43 a.m. ET

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is almost here. The 2025 Indianapolis 500 is set to take over Memorial Day Weekend once again, and fans can expect a full month of high-speed action leading up to race day. Here's a complete breakdown of the Indy 500 schedule, including key dates for practice, qualifying rounds and the race itself.

Indy 500 Schedule

Tuesday, May 13 - Opening Day

  • Indy 500 Practice - 2:15 p.m. - 6 p.m. (FS1, FS2)

Wednesday, May 14

  • Indy 500 Practice - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (FS2)

Thursday, May 15

  • Indy 500 Practice - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (FS2)

Friday, May 16 - Fast Friday

  • Indy 500 Practice - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. (FS2)
  • Qualification Draw - 6:15 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 17 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

  • Practice: Full Field - 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (FS2)
  • Indy 500 Qualifying - 11 a.m. - 5:50 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, May 18 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

  • Practice: Top 12 - 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. (FS2)
  • Practice: Last Chance Qualifiers - 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Indy 500 Top 12 Qualifying - 4:05 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.
  • Last Chance Qualifying - 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
  • Firestone Fast Six - 6:25 p.m. - 6:55 p.m.

Monday, May 19

  • Indy 500 Practice - 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, May 23 - Miller Lite Carb Day

  • Indy 500 Practice - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (FS1)
  • Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge - 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 24 - Legends Day presented by Firestone

  • Public Drivers Meeting - 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 25

  • National Anthem - 12:20 p.m.
  • 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 - 12:45 p.m. (FOX)

*all times ET

How can I watch or stream the Indy 500?

The 2025 Indy 500 race will be broadcast on FOX and available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

