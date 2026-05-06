FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' IMS Road Course Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching INDYCAR ? Watching INDYCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR when it goes to the IMS Road Course on May 9 for the Sonsio Grand Prix with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game. The race is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

How do you play? Enter the INDYCAR IMS contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting INDYCAR race at IMS.

1. Which of these four drivers will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

No. 3 Scott McLaughlin, No. 9 Scott Dixon, No. 60 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 20 Alexander Rossi

Yes, Rosenqvist is coming off a second-place finish at Long Beach. But McLaughlin and Dixon have been the best two among these drivers in recent years at the IMS road course (Rossi was fifth a few years ago but was driving for McLaren). The heart says McLaughlin for a good run after the Indianapolis 500 crash last year, but the head says Dixon because of his experience and more consistent performance this year.

Prediction: Scott Dixon

2. Which team of three will have the best COMBINED FINISHING POSITION?

Team Penske, Andretti Global, Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren

With Kyffin Simpson showing improvement, Ganassi could be the right call here. But Simpson had an engine issue a year ago and didn’t get any laps. Andretti is typically stronger on the street and road courses, but anything at Indy could be considered Penske’s house. Let's not forget that Nolan Siegel was 13th last year driving for McLaren.

Prediction: Arrow McLaren

3. Which group includes the WINNER of the Sonsio Grand Prix?

Palou, Dixon, Rosenqvist

Kirkwood, O'Ward, McLaughlin

Malukas, Newgarden, Rahal

None of the above

This is a tough one. Palou is the favorite, as he has won three of the last four on this circuit. Rahal was strong last year. Dixon has two wins on the circuit. And Power, who’s not on the list, has won there five times.

Prediction: Palou, Dixon, Rosenqvist

4. Predict Christian Lundgaard’s Finishing Position:

1-6, 6-12, 12-18, 18-25

Lundgaard was 16th last year after four consecutive top-five finishes. He is also coming off a disappointing Long Beach, where he finished 20th. He has yet to make a Fast Six in qualifying this year, and this could be a track position race.

Prediction: 6-12

5. Rank the drivers by their FINISHING POSITION from highest to lowest:

No. 5 Pato O'Ward, No. 2 Josef Newgarden, No. 12 David Malukas, No. 27 Kyle Kirkwood

This is the toughest question of them all. Newgarden’s last top five on the course came in 2022, so O’Ward and Kirkwood have outrun him in recent years — even though it isn’t one of Kirkwood’s best road courses. Malukas is going to be better than he has been since he is now at Penske.

Prediction: O’Ward, Newgarden, Kirkwood, Malukas

6. Which of the following will occur?

1+ Rookies Finish in the Top 15

1+ Arrow McLaren Drivers Finish Top 5

Alex Palou to Finish Outside Top 3

Only once in the five races this year have none of the three rookies finished in the top 15. And a McLaren driver has finished in the top five in all but one. And only once this year has Palou finished outside the top three. I believe that all three could happen, but if I had to pick one to not happen …

Prediction: 1+ Arrow McLaren Drivers Finish Top 5