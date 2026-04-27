2026 Indy 500 Odds: Alex Palou Favored, Kyle Kirkwood Close Second

When Alex Palou takes the track for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, he'll do so as the reigning champion of both INDYCAR and of the Indy 500.

And based on how the 2026 INDYCAR season is unfolding, Indianapolis could be kind to Palou for the second consecutive year. He's already won three races so far this season and sits atop the points standings. Now he's the favorite to repeat at the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Will he keep his foot on the gas when the series goes to the Brickyard for the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 24 (coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on FOX)?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 27, along with expert insight from FOX Sports Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass.

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2026 INDIANAPOLIS 500

Alex Palou: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Josef Newgarden: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Pato O'Ward: 13/1 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Scott Dixon: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Will Power: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Takuma Sato: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Alexander Rossi: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Conor Daly: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ryan Hunter-Reay: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mick Schumacher: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Helio Castroneves: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ed Carpenter: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Graham Rahal: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Rinus Veekay: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dennis Hauger: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Romain Grosjean: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jack Harvey: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Caio Collett: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Check out the expert insight from FOX Sports Motorsports Insider Bob Pockrass:

For my Indy 500 picks, I've divided them into different groups — full-time drivers, those who are not in full-time rides and then those whose odds are exceptionally long.

Full-time Drivers

Alex Palou

9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Alex Palou is going to be hard to beat. He is hard to beat at every race. At every track. And the Chip Ganassi Racing driver broke any Indy 500 angst last year with the victory.

Josef Newgarden

11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

But it's also hard to ignore Newgarden, who's second on the outright winner oddsboard. Yes, there has to be a smidgen of doubt after everything that has seemed to go wrong for Team Penske over the last couple of years. But he won the last two ovals at Nashville and Phoenix. And while there’s no oval like Indianapolis, the two-time Indy 500 winner knows how to capitalize in this race. He’d be my pick, at least before we see cars on the track.

Pato O'Ward

13/1 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

The sentimental favorite will be Pato O’Ward. Yes, he’s had his heart ripped out by the Indy 500. And O’Ward grabs his heart, puts it back in his chest and loves the Indianapolis Motor Speedway all over again. If there is anyone who can learn from the past and put those lessons into action, it’s O’Ward.

If you are looking for a win, place, show, my three would be Newgarden, O’Ward and Palou in that order.

Drivers Without Full-time Rides

Ryan Hunter-Reay

25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ryan Hunter-Reay was in position to seriously challenge for the win last year, and it was with part-time team Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. This year, driving for Arrow McLaren, he’s going to be a threat, and it won’t be a surprise.

Long Shot

Kyffin Simpson

100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

And how about drivers with exceptionally long odds? Well, if you had to, maybe sprinkle a little on Kyffin Simpson because he drives for Ganassi. He was fourth in Nashville last year, so he has shown some strength at a relatively fast oval.