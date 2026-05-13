FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Indy 500 Qualifying Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching INDYCAR? Watching INDYCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Indy 500 qualifying on May 16 and 17 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the Indy 500 qualifying contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before qualifying starts on Saturday for your shot to win cash prizes. Fans can watch the action across the FOX family of networks (FOX, FS1 and FS2).

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

Remember, the quest for the Indianapolis 500 pole is as exciting as many automobile races.

Who will win the pole Sunday to lead the field across the yard of bricks on May 24? Who will have to climb their way through the field?

Oh, if you want to know how qualifying works, here's some extra insight.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting Indy 500 qualifying event!

1. Which driver will earn the BEST INDY 500 STARTING POSITION?

No. 5 Pato O' Ward, No. 27 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 2 Josef Newgarden, No. 26 Will Power

Power is the all-time leader in poles but has just one top-10 starting spot in the 500 in the last six years. Newgarden has one in the last six and Kirkwood has never started better than 11th. O’Ward has started in the top 10 in each of the last four years. And he’s in a Chevrolet, which still looks to be a little bit stronger.

Prediction: O’Ward

2. Rank by avg. 4-lap speed (fastest to slowest) during full field qualifying on Sat 5/16

No. 10 Alex Palou, No. 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 12 David Malukas, No. 28 Marcus Ericsson

Palou is fast everywhere but Malukas is in a Penske Chevrolet, which likely will be stout. Ludngaard struggles a little on ovals. Ericsson has won one Indy 500 and some would argue he should have at least two.

Prediction: Palou, Malukas, Lundgaard, Ericsson

3. Which group includes the POLE WINNER for the Indy 500?

Palou, Lundgaard, Ericsson

O'Ward, Malukas, Dixon

Newgarden, Kirkwood, McLaughlin

None of the above

This still very well could be a Team Penske weekend, so Malukas, Newgarden and McLaughlin will be strong. But do you ever bet against Palou anywhere at any time? Why, yes you do.

Prediction: Newgarden, Kirkwood, McLaughlin

4. Which team will earn the BEST TWO COMBINED INDY 500 STARTING POSITIONS?

Team Penske

Arrow McLaren

Chip Ganassi Racing

Andretti Global

This whole bit is starting to have a Penske theme to it. But you can never count out Palou and Dixon at Ganassi. Beyond Pato O’Ward, don’t count on McLaren to be so strong that they certainly get more than one car in the final nine. Andretti Global is also possibly a tick behind when it comes to qualifying here.

Prediction: Chip Ganassi Racing

5. Predict David Malukas’s starting position for the Indy 500

1-4, 4-8, 8-12, 12-33

Malukas qualified seventh in a Foyt car last year, so a top-four starting spot surely isn’t out of the question. He was 13th and 23rd when racing for Coyne.

Prediction: 1-4

6. Will Alex Palou earn a TOP 3 STARTING POSITION for the Indy 500?

Yes or No

Palou hasn’t started in the top five in the last two years at Indy. But he was on the pole in 2023 and the front row in 2022.

Prediction: Yes (but more likely third than first)