NTT INDYCAR SERIES
How to watch Indy 500 Practices: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, streaming
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

How to watch Indy 500 Practices: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, streaming

Updated May. 14, 2025 10:11 a.m. ET

The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on FOX, with exciting events throughout the month of May. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels and streaming options.

When are the Indy 500 practices? 

The Indy 500 Practice schedule runs from Tuesday, May 13 to Friday, May 23. Check out the complete schedule below:

Tuesday, May 13 - Opening Day

  • Practice 1: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Practice 2: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, May 14

  • Practice 3: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Practice 3: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)
ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, May 15

  • Practice 4: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Practice 4: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX
Check out the best highlights from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Friday, May 16 - Fast Friday

  • Practice 5: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Practice 5: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Qualification Draw - 6:15 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 17 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 1

  • Practice 6: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)
  • Qualifications Day 1: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Qualifications Day 1: 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Qualifications Day 1: 4 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, May 18 - PPG Armed Forces Qualifying Day 2

  • Practice 7: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • Qualifications Day 2: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, May 19

  • Practice 8: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, May 23 - Miller Lite Carb Day

  • Carb Day Final Practice: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge: 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET (FS1)

*all times ET

Where is the Indy 500?

The race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. The track is 200 laps, 500 miles, and features straightaways that are 5/8ths of a mile long.

How can I watch the Indy 500 practices? What channel will they be on?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be broadcast live on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Indy 500 practices?

The 2025 Indy 500 practices will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

share
Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites

Everything to know about the Indy 500: Entry list, schedule, Carb Day, favorites

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes