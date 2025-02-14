NTT IndyCar Series
Indy 500 Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Indy 500 Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Updated Feb. 14, 2025

Each Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the legendary Indy 500. This race has seen over a century of champions, from Ray Harroun in 1911 to today's speed demons, who not only win but become legends. Keep reading for a list of all those who have earned a spot on the celebrated Borg-Warner Trophy. 

Indy 500 Winners

IndyCar Sanction (2008-Present)

Take a look at the next face of INDYCAR, Pato O'Ward | INDYCAR on FOX

Dual Sanctioning (1996-2007)

Indy Racing League

  • 2007: Dario Franchitti (Andretti-Green)
  • 2006: Sam Hornish Jr. (Penske)
  • 2005: Dan Whelson (Andretti-Green)
  • 2004: Buddy Rice (Rahal Letterman)
  • 2003: Gil de Ferran (Penske)
  • 2002: Helio Castroneves (Penske)
  • 2001: Helio Castroneves (Penske)
  • 2000: Juan Montoya (Chip Ganassi)
  • 1999: Kenny Brack (AJ Foyt)
  • 1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. (Cheever)
  • 1997: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway)
  • 1996: Buddy Lazier (Hemelgarn)

CART Sanction (1979-1995)

  • 1995: Jacques Villeneuve (Green)
  • 1994: Al Unser Jr. (Penske)
  • 1993: Emerson Fittipaldi (Penske)
  • 1992: Al Unser Jr. (Galles-Kraco)
  • 1991: Rick Mears (Penske)
  • 1990: Arie Luyendyk (Doug Shierson)
  • 1989: Emerson Fittipaldi (Patrick)
  • 1988: Rick Mears (Penske)
  • 1987: Al Unser (Penske)
  • 1986: Bobby Rahal (Trusports)
  • 1985: Danny Sullivan (Penske)
  • 1984: Rick Mears (Penske)
  • 1983: Tom Sneva (Bignotti-Cotter)
  • 1982: Gordon Johncock (STP Patrick)
  • 1981: Bobby Unser (Penske)
  • 1980: Johnny Rutherford (Chaparral)
  • 1979: Rick Mears (Penske)

CART = Championship Auto Racing Teams

USAC Sanction (1956-1978)

  • 1978: Al Unser (Chaparral)
  • 1977: A.J. Foyt (AJ Foyt)
  • 1976: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)
  • 1975: Bobby Unser (All American Racer)
  • 1974: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)
  • 1973: Gordon Johncock (Patrick)
  • 1972: Mark Donohue (Roger Penske)
  • 1971: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)
  • 1970: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)
  • 1969: Mario Andretti (STP Corp)
  • 1968: Bobby Unser (Leader Cards)
  • 1967: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)
  • 1966: Graham Hill (Mecom)
  • 1965: Jim Clark (Lotus)
  • 1964: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)
  • 1963: Parnelli Jones (JC Agajanian)
  • 1962: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)
  • 1961: A.J. Foyt (Bignotti-Bowes)
  • 1960: Jim Rathmann (En-Paul)
  • 1959: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)
  • 1958: Jimmy Bryan (George Salih)
  • 1957: Sam Hanks (George Salih)
  • 1956: Pat Flaherty (John Zink)

USAC = United States Auto Club

AAA Sanction (1909-1955)

  • 1955: Bob Sweikert (John Zink)
  • 1954: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)
  • 1953: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)
  • 1952: Troy Ruttman (JC Agajanian)
  • 1951: Lee Wallard (Murreil Belanger)
  • 1950: Johnnie Parsons (Kurtis Kraft)
  • 1949: Bill Holland (Lou Moore)
  • 1948: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)
  • 1947: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)
  • 1946: George Robson (Thorne)
  • 1945: N/A*
  • 1944: N/A*
  • 1943: N/A*
  • 1942: N/A*
  • 1941: F Davis - M Rose (Lou Moore)
  • 1940: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)
  • 1939: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)
  • 1938: Floyd Roberts (Lou Moore)
  • 1937: Wilbur Shaw (Wilbur Shaw)
  • 1936: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)
  • 1935: Kelly Petillo (Kelly Petillo)
  • 1934: Bill Cummings (HC Henning)
  • 1933: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)
  • 1932: Fred Frame (Harry Hartz)
  • 1931: Louis Schneider (BL Schneider)
  • 1930: Billy Arnold (Harry Hartz)
  • 1929: Ray Keech (MA Yagle)
  • 1928: Louis Meyer (Alden Sampson II)
  • 1927: George Souders (William S Whte)
  • 1926: Frank Lockhart (Peter Kreis)
  • 1925: Peter De Paolo (Duesenberg)
  • 1924: L Corum - J Boyer (Duesenberg)
  • 1923: Tommy Milton (HCS Motors)
  • 1922: Jimmy Murphy (Jimmy Murphy)
  • 1921: Tommy Milton (Louis Chevrolet)
  • 1920: Gaston Chevrolet (William Small)
  • 1919: Howdy Wilcox (IMS Corp)
  • 1918: N/A*
  • 1917: N/A*
  • 1916: Dario Resta (Peugeot)
  • 1915: Ralph DePalma (EC Patterson)
  • 1914: Rene Thomas (Louis Delage)
  • 1913: Jules Goux (Peugeot)
  • 1912: Joe Dawson (National Motors)
  • 1911: Ray Harroun (Nordyke & Mermon)

*Racing paused due to WWI

**Racing paused due to WWII

AAA = American Automobile Association

Who has won the most Indy 500s?

Three racers share the record for the most Indy 500 victories with four. Below is a list of drivers with two or more wins:

  • Hélio Castroneves (4)
  • A.J. Foyt (4)
  • Rick Mears (4)
  • Al Unser (4)
  • Dario Franchitti (3)
  • Louis Meyer (3)
  • Wilbur Shaw (3)
  • Mauri Rose (3)
  • Johnny Rutherford (3)
  • Bobby Unser (3)
  • Emerson Fittipaldi (2)
  • Gordon Johncock (2)
  • Arie Luyendyk (2)
  • Tommy Milton (2)
  • Juan Pablo Montoya (2)
  • Josef Newgarden (2)
  • Takuma Sato (2)
  • Bill Vukovich (2)
  • Rodger Ward (2)
  • Dan Wheldon (2)
  • Al Unser Jr. (2)
