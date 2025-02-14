NTT IndyCar Series Indy 500 Champions: Complete list of winners by year Updated Feb. 14, 2025 10:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Each Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the legendary Indy 500. This race has seen over a century of champions, from Ray Harroun in 1911 to today's speed demons, who not only win but become legends. Keep reading for a list of all those who have earned a spot on the celebrated Borg-Warner Trophy.

Indy 500 Winners

IndyCar Sanction (2008-Present)

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the next face of INDYCAR, Pato O'Ward | INDYCAR on FOX

Dual Sanctioning (1996-2007)

Indy Racing League

2007: Dario Franchitti (Andretti-Green)

2006: Sam Hornish Jr. (Penske)

2005: Dan Whelson (Andretti-Green)

2004: Buddy Rice (Rahal Letterman)

2003: Gil de Ferran (Penske)

2002: Helio Castroneves (Penske)

2001: Helio Castroneves (Penske)

2000: Juan Montoya (Chip Ganassi)

1999: Kenny Brack (AJ Foyt)

1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. (Cheever)

1997: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway)

1996: Buddy Lazier (Hemelgarn)

CART Sanction (1979-1995)

1995: Jacques Villeneuve (Green)

1994: Al Unser Jr. (Penske)

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi (Penske)

1992: Al Unser Jr. (Galles-Kraco)

1991: Rick Mears (Penske)

1990: Arie Luyendyk (Doug Shierson)

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi (Patrick)

1988: Rick Mears (Penske)

1987: Al Unser (Penske)

1986: Bobby Rahal (Trusports)

1985: Danny Sullivan (Penske)

1984: Rick Mears (Penske)

1983: Tom Sneva (Bignotti-Cotter)

1982: Gordon Johncock (STP Patrick)

1981: Bobby Unser (Penske)

1980: Johnny Rutherford (Chaparral)

1979: Rick Mears (Penske)

CART = Championship Auto Racing Teams

USAC Sanction (1956-1978)

1978: Al Unser (Chaparral)

1977: A.J. Foyt (AJ Foyt)

1976: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)

1975: Bobby Unser (All American Racer)

1974: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)

1973: Gordon Johncock (Patrick)

1972: Mark Donohue (Roger Penske)

1971: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)

1970: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)

1969: Mario Andretti (STP Corp)

1968: Bobby Unser (Leader Cards)

1967: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)

1966: Graham Hill (Mecom)

1965: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1964: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)

1963: Parnelli Jones (JC Agajanian)

1962: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)

1961: A.J. Foyt (Bignotti-Bowes)

1960: Jim Rathmann (En-Paul)

1959: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)

1958: Jimmy Bryan (George Salih)

1957: Sam Hanks (George Salih)

1956: Pat Flaherty (John Zink)

USAC = United States Auto Club

AAA Sanction (1909-1955)

1955: Bob Sweikert (John Zink)

1954: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)

1953: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)

1952: Troy Ruttman (JC Agajanian)

1951: Lee Wallard (Murreil Belanger)

1950: Johnnie Parsons (Kurtis Kraft)

1949: Bill Holland (Lou Moore)

1948: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)

1947: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)

1946: George Robson (Thorne)

1945: N/A*

1944: N/A*

1943: N/A*

1942: N/A*

1941: F Davis - M Rose (Lou Moore)

1940: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)

1939: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)

1938: Floyd Roberts (Lou Moore)

1937: Wilbur Shaw (Wilbur Shaw)

1936: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)

1935: Kelly Petillo (Kelly Petillo)

1934: Bill Cummings (HC Henning)

1933: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)

1932: Fred Frame (Harry Hartz)

1931: Louis Schneider (BL Schneider)

1930: Billy Arnold (Harry Hartz)

1929: Ray Keech (MA Yagle)

1928: Louis Meyer (Alden Sampson II)

1927: George Souders (William S Whte)

1926: Frank Lockhart (Peter Kreis)

1925: Peter De Paolo (Duesenberg)

1924: L Corum - J Boyer (Duesenberg)

1923: Tommy Milton (HCS Motors)

1922: Jimmy Murphy (Jimmy Murphy)

1921: Tommy Milton (Louis Chevrolet)

1920: Gaston Chevrolet (William Small)

1919: Howdy Wilcox (IMS Corp)

1918: N/A*

1917: N/A*

1916: Dario Resta (Peugeot)

1915: Ralph DePalma (EC Patterson)

1914: Rene Thomas (Louis Delage)

1913: Jules Goux (Peugeot)

1912: Joe Dawson (National Motors)

1911: Ray Harroun (Nordyke & Mermon)

*Racing paused due to WWI

**Racing paused due to WWII

AAA = American Automobile Association

Who has won the most Indy 500s?

Three racers share the record for the most Indy 500 victories with four. Below is a list of drivers with two or more wins:

Hélio Castroneves (4)

A.J. Foyt (4)

Rick Mears (4)

Al Unser (4)

Dario Franchitti (3)

Louis Meyer (3)

Wilbur Shaw (3)

Mauri Rose (3)

Johnny Rutherford (3)

Bobby Unser (3)

Emerson Fittipaldi (2)

Gordon Johncock (2)

Arie Luyendyk (2)

Tommy Milton (2)

Juan Pablo Montoya (2)

Josef Newgarden (2)

Takuma Sato (2)

Bill Vukovich (2)

Rodger Ward (2)

Dan Wheldon (2)

Al Unser Jr. (2)

share

Get more from NTT IndyCar Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more