Indy 500 Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Updated Feb. 14, 2025 10:22 a.m. ET
Each Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts the legendary Indy 500. This race has seen over a century of champions, from Ray Harroun in 1911 to today's speed demons, who not only win but become legends. Keep reading for a list of all those who have earned a spot on the celebrated Borg-Warner Trophy.
Indy 500 Winners
IndyCar Sanction (2008-Present)
- 2024: Josef Newgarden (Penske)
- 2023: Josef Newgarden (Penske)
- 2022: Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi)
- 2021: Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank)
- 2020: Takuma Sato (Tahal Letterman)
- 2019: Simon Pagenaud (Penske)
- 2018: Will Power (Penske)
- 2017: Takuma Sato (Andretti)
- 2016: Alexander Rossi (Andretti-Herta)
- 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya (Penske)
- 2014: Ryan Hunter-Rea (Andretti)
- 2013: Tony Kanaan (KV)
- 2012: Dario Franchitti (Ganassi)
- 2011: Dan Wheldon (Bryan Herta)
- 2010: Dario Franchitti (Ganassi)
- 2009: Helio Castroneves (Penske)
- 2008: Scott Dixon (Ganassi)
Dual Sanctioning (1996-2007)
Indy Racing League
- 2007: Dario Franchitti (Andretti-Green)
- 2006: Sam Hornish Jr. (Penske)
- 2005: Dan Whelson (Andretti-Green)
- 2004: Buddy Rice (Rahal Letterman)
- 2003: Gil de Ferran (Penske)
- 2002: Helio Castroneves (Penske)
- 2001: Helio Castroneves (Penske)
- 2000: Juan Montoya (Chip Ganassi)
- 1999: Kenny Brack (AJ Foyt)
- 1998: Eddie Cheever Jr. (Cheever)
- 1997: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway)
- 1996: Buddy Lazier (Hemelgarn)
CART Sanction (1979-1995)
- 1995: Jacques Villeneuve (Green)
- 1994: Al Unser Jr. (Penske)
- 1993: Emerson Fittipaldi (Penske)
- 1992: Al Unser Jr. (Galles-Kraco)
- 1991: Rick Mears (Penske)
- 1990: Arie Luyendyk (Doug Shierson)
- 1989: Emerson Fittipaldi (Patrick)
- 1988: Rick Mears (Penske)
- 1987: Al Unser (Penske)
- 1986: Bobby Rahal (Trusports)
- 1985: Danny Sullivan (Penske)
- 1984: Rick Mears (Penske)
- 1983: Tom Sneva (Bignotti-Cotter)
- 1982: Gordon Johncock (STP Patrick)
- 1981: Bobby Unser (Penske)
- 1980: Johnny Rutherford (Chaparral)
- 1979: Rick Mears (Penske)
CART = Championship Auto Racing Teams
USAC Sanction (1956-1978)
- 1978: Al Unser (Chaparral)
- 1977: A.J. Foyt (AJ Foyt)
- 1976: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)
- 1975: Bobby Unser (All American Racer)
- 1974: Johnny Rutherford (Bruce McLaren)
- 1973: Gordon Johncock (Patrick)
- 1972: Mark Donohue (Roger Penske)
- 1971: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)
- 1970: Al Unser (Vel's Parnelli Jones)
- 1969: Mario Andretti (STP Corp)
- 1968: Bobby Unser (Leader Cards)
- 1967: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)
- 1966: Graham Hill (Mecom)
- 1965: Jim Clark (Lotus)
- 1964: A.J. Foyt (Ansted-Thompson)
- 1963: Parnelli Jones (JC Agajanian)
- 1962: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)
- 1961: A.J. Foyt (Bignotti-Bowes)
- 1960: Jim Rathmann (En-Paul)
- 1959: Rodger Ward (Leader Cards)
- 1958: Jimmy Bryan (George Salih)
- 1957: Sam Hanks (George Salih)
- 1956: Pat Flaherty (John Zink)
USAC = United States Auto Club
AAA Sanction (1909-1955)
- 1955: Bob Sweikert (John Zink)
- 1954: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)
- 1953: Bill Vukovich (Howard B Keck)
- 1952: Troy Ruttman (JC Agajanian)
- 1951: Lee Wallard (Murreil Belanger)
- 1950: Johnnie Parsons (Kurtis Kraft)
- 1949: Bill Holland (Lou Moore)
- 1948: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)
- 1947: Mauri Rose (Lou Moore)
- 1946: George Robson (Thorne)
- 1945: N/A*
- 1944: N/A*
- 1943: N/A*
- 1942: N/A*
- 1941: F Davis - M Rose (Lou Moore)
- 1940: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)
- 1939: Wilbur Shaw (Boyle)
- 1938: Floyd Roberts (Lou Moore)
- 1937: Wilbur Shaw (Wilbur Shaw)
- 1936: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)
- 1935: Kelly Petillo (Kelly Petillo)
- 1934: Bill Cummings (HC Henning)
- 1933: Louis Meyer (Louis Meyer)
- 1932: Fred Frame (Harry Hartz)
- 1931: Louis Schneider (BL Schneider)
- 1930: Billy Arnold (Harry Hartz)
- 1929: Ray Keech (MA Yagle)
- 1928: Louis Meyer (Alden Sampson II)
- 1927: George Souders (William S Whte)
- 1926: Frank Lockhart (Peter Kreis)
- 1925: Peter De Paolo (Duesenberg)
- 1924: L Corum - J Boyer (Duesenberg)
- 1923: Tommy Milton (HCS Motors)
- 1922: Jimmy Murphy (Jimmy Murphy)
- 1921: Tommy Milton (Louis Chevrolet)
- 1920: Gaston Chevrolet (William Small)
- 1919: Howdy Wilcox (IMS Corp)
- 1918: N/A*
- 1917: N/A*
- 1916: Dario Resta (Peugeot)
- 1915: Ralph DePalma (EC Patterson)
- 1914: Rene Thomas (Louis Delage)
- 1913: Jules Goux (Peugeot)
- 1912: Joe Dawson (National Motors)
- 1911: Ray Harroun (Nordyke & Mermon)
*Racing paused due to WWI
**Racing paused due to WWII
AAA = American Automobile Association
Who has won the most Indy 500s?
Three racers share the record for the most Indy 500 victories with four. Below is a list of drivers with two or more wins:
- Hélio Castroneves (4)
- A.J. Foyt (4)
- Rick Mears (4)
- Al Unser (4)
- Dario Franchitti (3)
- Louis Meyer (3)
- Wilbur Shaw (3)
- Mauri Rose (3)
- Johnny Rutherford (3)
- Bobby Unser (3)
- Emerson Fittipaldi (2)
- Gordon Johncock (2)
- Arie Luyendyk (2)
- Tommy Milton (2)
- Juan Pablo Montoya (2)
- Josef Newgarden (2)
- Takuma Sato (2)
- Bill Vukovich (2)
- Rodger Ward (2)
- Dan Wheldon (2)
- Al Unser Jr. (2)
