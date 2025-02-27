NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR odds: Fun ways to bet Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Updated Feb. 27, 2025 5:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 INDYCAR season begins this weekend, when the green flag drops for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on FOX on March 2.

And while bettors are diving into the INDYCAR Championship futures market, they're also getting into the action for the exciting weekend ahead.

Yes, outright winner, place and show are a few spots that fans can wager on. But there are a few other fun ways that you can back your favorite drivers.

Let's take a look at the odds at Caesars Sportsbook as of Feb. 27.

Number of Lead Changes

Over 5.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under 5.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Winning Manufacturer

Chevrolet: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Honda: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Average Speed of Race

Over 96.5 mph: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 96.5 mph: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Top Chevrolet driver

Josef Newgarden : +250 (bet $10 to win $35)

Scott McLaughlin : +340 (bet $10 to win $44)

Pato O'Ward : +420 (bet $10 to win $52)

Christian Lundgaard:: +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Will Power: +850 (bet $10 to win $95)

Alexander Rossi: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Top Honda driver

Colton Herta : +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50)

Álex Palou : +360 (bet $10 to win $46)

Scott Dixon: +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

Marcus Ericsson : +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Kyle Kirkwood : +650 (bet $10 to win $75)

Exacta (defined as betting on two drivers to finish in first and second in a specific order)

Josef Newgarden in 1st, Scott McLaughlin in 2nd: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Scott McLaughlin in 1st, Josef Newgarden in 2nd: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

Colton Herta in 1st, Josef Newgarden in 2nd: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Josef Newgarden in 1st, Pato O'Ward in 2nd: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Josef Newgarden in 1st, Colton Herta in 2nd: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Pato O'Ward in 1st, Josef Newgarden in 2nd: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Scott McLaughlin in 1st, Pato O'Ward in 2nd: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Scott McLaughlin in 1st, Colton Herta in 2nd: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Colton Herta in 1st, Scott McLaughlin in 2nd: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Pato O'Ward in 1st, Scott McLaughlin in 2nd: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Quinella (defined as betting on two drivers to finish in first and second in any order)

Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin: +600 (bet $10 to win $70)

Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward: +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Josef Newgarden, Colton Herta: +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin: +950 (bet $10 to win $105)

Pato O'Ward, Scott McLaughlin: +950 (bet $10 to win $105)

Josef Newgarden, Álex Palou: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Colton Herta, Pato O'Ward: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Josef Newgarden, Will Power: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Top 3 (wagering on a driver to finish in first, second or third)

Josef Newgarden: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33)

Scott McLaughlin: +130 (bet $10 to win $23)

Pato O'Ward: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

Colton Herta: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

Álex Palou: +180 (bet $10 to win $28)

Scott Dixon: +200 (bet $10 to win $30)

Christian Lundgaard: +200 (bet $10 to win $30)

Top 5 (wagering on both drivers listed to each finish in the top five)

Scott McLaughin, Marcus Ericsson: +340 (bet $10 to win $44)

Scott Dixon, Will Power: +450 (bet $10 to win $55)

Álex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood: +450 (bet $10 to win $55)

Callum Ilott, Marcus Armstrong : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Graham Rahal, Santino Ferrucci : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)



Top 10 (wagering on both drivers listed to each finish in the top 10)

Scott McLaughlin, Marcus Ericsson: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Álex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Scott Dixon, Will Power: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Callum Ilott, Marcus Armstrong : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Graham Rahal, Santino Ferrucci: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

