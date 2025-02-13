NTT IndyCar Series
2025 IndyCar Championship odds: Alex Palou favored
2025 IndyCar Championship odds: Alex Palou favored

Published Feb. 13, 2025 10:06 a.m. ET

The IndyCar season gets underway in a little more than two weeks with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on FOX.

And fans and bettors are already placing their bets on championship futures.

Will Alex Palou win it all again, or will a long shot hoist the trophy at the end of the season?

Let's dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 13.

2025 IndyCar Series Championship Odds:

Alex Palou: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Scott McLaughlin:+400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Josef Newgarden: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Pato O'Ward: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Colton Herta: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Will Power: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Scott Dixon: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Kyle Kirkwood: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Marcus Ericsson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Alexander Rossi: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Felix Rosenqvist: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Christian Lundgaard: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Santino Ferrucci: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
David Malukas: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Marcus Armstrong: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Conor Daly: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Graham Rahal: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Rinus Veekay: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Louis Foster: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Christian Rasmussen: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Nolan Siegel: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Kyffin Simpson: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Callum Ilott: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Jacob Abel: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Robert Shwartzman: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Sting Ray Robb: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

