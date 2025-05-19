NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 Indy 500 starting grid, lineup: Where all 33 drivers will start the race Updated May. 19, 2025 9:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Indy 500 qualifications are officially behind us, and we now know what the starting grid will look like for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Check out where each of the 33 drivers will start along with their 4-lap average speed.

2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid

'It's unbelievable honestly' - Robert Shwartzman talks emotions of winning the Indianapolis 500 pole Robert Shwartzman stopped by to talk about the emotions of being the first rookie since 1983 to win the Indianapolis 500 pole!

share

Get more from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more