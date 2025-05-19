NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500 starting grid, lineup: Where all 33 drivers will start the race
Updated May. 19, 2025 9:25 a.m. ET
The 2025 Indy 500 qualifications are officially behind us, and we now know what the starting grid will look like for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Check out where each of the 33 drivers will start along with their 4-lap average speed.
2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid
- Robert Shwartzman (232.790 mph) Row 1
- Takuma Sato (232.478 mph) Row 1
- Pato O'Ward (232.098 mph) Row 1
- Scott Dixon (232.052 mph) Row 2
- Felix Rosenqvist (231.987 mph) Row 2
- David Malukas (231.599 mph) Row 2
- Àlex Palou (231.378 mph) Row 3
- Christian Lundgaard (231.360 mph) Row 3
- Marcus Ericsson (231.014 mph) Row 3
- Scott McLaughlin (233.013 mph) Row 4
- Josef Newgarden (233.004 mph) Row 4
- Will Power (232.144 mph) Row 4
- Conor Daly (231.725 mph) Row 5
- Alexander Rossi (231.701 mph) Row 5
- Kyffin Simpson (231.641 mph) Row 5
- Ed Carpenter (231.633 mph) Row 6
- Santino Ferrucci (231.593 mph) Row 6
- Devlin DeFrancesco (231.575 mph) Row 6
- Sting Ray Robb (231.461 mph) Row 7
- Christian Rasmussen (231.438 mph) Row 7
- Kyle Larson (231.326 mph) Row 7
- Louis Foster (231.058 mph) Row 8
- Callum Ilott (230.993 mph) Row 8
- Helio Castroneves (230.978 mph) Row 8
- Kyle Kirkwood (230.917 mph) Row 9
- Nolan Siegel (230.571 mph) Row 9
- Ryan Hunter-Reay (230.363 mph) Row 9
- Jack Harvey (230.348 mph) Row 10
- Colton Herta (230.192 mph) Row 10
- Graham Rahal (229.863 mph) Row 10
- Marco Andretti (229.741 mph) Row 11
- Marcus Armstrong (229.091 mph) Row 11
- Rinus VeeKay (226.913 mph) Row 11
'It's unbelievable honestly' - Robert Shwartzman talks emotions of winning the Indianapolis 500 pole
