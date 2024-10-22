Major League Baseball
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1: Starters, lineups, how to watch
Updated Oct. 22, 2024 11:55 a.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will meet up in the World Series, starting with Game 1 on Friday (8:08 p.m. ET on FOX).

This will be the 12th time these iconic franchises will battle for a championship, but the first time since 1981.

Here is the lowdown on Game 1, including how to watch, potential lineups and more.

How can I watch the World Series?

Every game will be broadcast on FOX, and each contest is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule:

Who is favored?

The Dodgers are currently favored to win Game 1, and also favored (-125) to win the series.

Who will start Game 1?

The Yankees will start reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. The Dodgers have not yet announced a starter. Walker Buehler was expected to start Game 7 of the NLCS if that had occurred. But the long break gives them more options, including potentially Jack Flaherty or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Who will be in the lineup for Game 1?

Neither team has announced its starting lineup, so these are projections based on how Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have filled out their cards in recent games. Also, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury, so we'll have to keep an eye on that. This will be updated when things become official.

Yankees

  1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  2. Juan Soto, RF
  3. Aaron Judge, CF
  4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
  5. Jazz Chisholm, 3B
  6. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
  7. Anthony Volpe, SS
  8. Austin Wells, C
  9. Alex Verdugo, LF

Dodgers

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mookie Betts, RF
  3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  4. Max Muncy, 3B
  5. Teoscar Hernández, LF
  6. Gavin Lux, 2B
  7. Will Smith, C
  8. Tommy Edman, SS
  9. Kiké Hernández, CF
