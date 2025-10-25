World Series Game 2 Lineups: Blue Jays Hero Addison Barger in Order vs. Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the 2025 World Series with a bang, winning 11-4 and blasting three home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the process to get a Game 1 victory.
Heading into Game 2, it'll be Kevin Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for the Dodgers. Toronto also made a change to its batting order, adding Game 1 hero Addison Barger to the lineup after he recorded the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams in Game 2:
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- SS Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- C Will Smith
- RF Teoscar Hernandez
- 3B Max Muncy
- LF Enrique Hernandez
- 2B Tommy Edman
- CF Andy Pages
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
- DH George Springer
- LF Nathan Lukes
- 1B Vladimir Guererro Jr.
- C Alejandro Kirk
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 3B Ernie Clement
- RF Addison Barger
- 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- SS Andres Gimenez
Watch Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Ranking the 25 World Series Champions Since 2000
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Remain Favored After Game 1 Defeat
FOX Super 6 contest: MLB World Series Picks
-
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in the World Series: X-Factors, Stars to Watch, Predictions
Finally in a World Series, the Blue Jays Can't Let Donnie Baseball Down
Shohei Ohtani Reveals What 'Bothered' Him About His Historic 3-HR, 10-K Game
-
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Predictions, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming
World Series Boobirds? Ohtani, Sasaki, Springer Shouldn't Expect Warm Welcomes
Dodgers A Lock to Make History? MLB on FOX Crew Makes World Series Predictions
-
Ranking the 25 World Series Champions Since 2000
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Remain Favored After Game 1 Defeat
FOX Super 6 contest: MLB World Series Picks
-
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in the World Series: X-Factors, Stars to Watch, Predictions
Finally in a World Series, the Blue Jays Can't Let Donnie Baseball Down
Shohei Ohtani Reveals What 'Bothered' Him About His Historic 3-HR, 10-K Game
-
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Predictions, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming
World Series Boobirds? Ohtani, Sasaki, Springer Shouldn't Expect Warm Welcomes
Dodgers A Lock to Make History? MLB on FOX Crew Makes World Series Predictions