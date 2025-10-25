World Series Game 2 Lineups: Blue Jays Hero Addison Barger in Order vs. Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the 2025 World Series with a bang, winning 11-4 and blasting three home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the process to get a Game 1 victory.

Heading into Game 2, it'll be Kevin Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for the Dodgers. Toronto also made a change to its batting order, adding Game 1 hero Addison Barger to the lineup after he recorded the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams in Game 2:

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

Watch Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

