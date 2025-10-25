Major League Baseball
World Series Game 2 Lineups: Blue Jays Hero Addison Barger in Order vs. Dodgers
Updated Oct. 25, 2025 4:58 p.m. ET

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the 2025 World Series with a bang, winning 11-4 and blasting three home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the process to get a Game 1 victory. 

Heading into Game 2, it'll be Kevin Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for the Dodgers. Toronto also made a change to its batting order, adding Game 1 hero Addison Barger to the lineup after he recorded the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams in Game 2:

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

  1. DH Shohei Ohtani
  2. SS Mookie Betts
  3. 1B Freddie Freeman
  4. C Will Smith
  5. RF Teoscar Hernandez
  6. 3B Max Muncy
  7. LF Enrique Hernandez
  8. 2B Tommy Edman
  9. CF Andy Pages

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

  1. DH George Springer
  2. LF Nathan Lukes
  3. 1B Vladimir Guererro Jr.
  4. C Alejandro Kirk
  5. CF Daulton Varsho
  6. 3B Ernie Clement
  7. RF Addison Barger
  8. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  9. SS Andres Gimenez

Watch Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

