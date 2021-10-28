World Series 2021: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros By the Numbers, revisited
The 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros is all tied up at a game apiece.
This year's Fall Classic began with the American League champs hosting the Braves, and the visitors took Game 1 by a score of 6-2. In Game 2, the Astros bounced back with a 7-2 victory against Atlanta to knot up the series.
Now, the series heads to Atlanta for three games.
Following a deep dive into the numbers ahead of the series, Thursday's travel day allowed number-crunchers to look at the series so far, along with what's on tap.
Here are the numbers you need to know ahead of Game 3 (Friday, live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET) and beyond of the World Series:
10: The Astros became the first true home team to win a World Series game at home since the 2018 Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, snapping a 10-game losing streak. The 2019 World Series featured solely road wins, while 2020's World Series was played at a neutral site due to the pandemic.
1: Braves outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler’s leadoff homer in Game 1 was the first leadoff home run in the top of the first inning in World Series history.
2: Astros pitcher José Urquidy became the first Mexican pitcher with two World Series wins, having won Game 2 of this series and Game 4 in 2019's World Series.
7: There has been at least one first-inning run scored in seven straight World Series games, tying the longest such streak in MLB history (1926-1927).
11: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies’ 11-game postseason hitting streak is tied for the third-longest in postseason history for Atlanta. Coincidentally, he is tied with teammate Eddie Rosario, who had his 11-game hit streak snapped in Game 2.
22: Astros second baseman Jose Altuve’s home run in Game 2 was his 22nd career postseason home run, tying him for second all-time with Bernie Williams. Manny Ramirez is in first place with 29 postseason homers.
65: When the World Series is tied 1-1, the team that wins Game 3 wins the series 65% of the time, including six of the most recent nine times.
5: The Braves have lost five straight World Series home games, with their last win coming in their series-clinching win over the Cleveland Indians in 1995. That year marked their most recent World Series title.
8: Game 3's pitching matchup between Houston's Luis Garcia and Atlanta's Ian Anderson will be the eighth all-time matchup between rookie starting pitchers in a World Series game, and the first since Game 1 of 2006 World Series.
39: Dusty Baker currently has 39 career postseason wins as a manager. With another win for the Astros this series, he would become the eighth manager to reach 40 career postseason wins as a manager and would be tied for seventh-most all-time.
3-0: Anderson is 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA in seven career postseason starts.
1: Altuve, who has 37 extra-base hits in his playoff career, is one postseason extra-base hit away from tying Albert Pujols for the fifth-most in postseason history. Derek Jeter holds the all-time mark with 57.