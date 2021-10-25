Major League Baseball World Series 2021: Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros by the numbers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2021 MLB season all comes down to this.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves host the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on FOX.

The Braves punched their ticket by knocking out the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS 4-2. On the other side, the Astros rallied back with three straight wins after falling behind 2-1 to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS, claiming their spot on baseball's biggest stage.

Here are the numbers you need to know ahead of the World Series:

Matchup: This is the sixth playoff matchup between the Braves and Astros and the first since Houston moved to the American League in 2013. Atlanta leads the all-time series 3-2, with two of those wins being sweeps (1997, 2001). This will be the teams' first time playing each other in a best-of-seven series. The Braves and Astros didn't face each other in the 2021 regular season and haven't since '17, when the Astros swept the regular-season series 4-0.

21: With the Dodgers eliminated, MLB will mark 21 seasons without a repeat World Series champion. The last team to repeat was the New York Yankees (three straight from 1998 to 2000).

Atlanta Braves

10: This is the 10th World Series appearance for the Braves and their first since 1999.

1995: The Braves' most recently won the World Series nearly three decades ago in '95.

3-6: The Braves are 3-6 in their nine World Series appearances.

14: Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, had 14 hits in the previous series, tied for the most by any player in a single postseason series (Albert Pujols, Hideki Matsui, Kevin Youkilis, Marco Scutaro). Rosario also has a hit in each of the Braves’ 10 games this postseason.

3: Rosario recorded three consecutive multihit games in Games 4, 5 and 6 of the NLCS.

.560: Rosario's batting average in the NLCS. He is hitting .474 this postseason, which is the highest among players with at least 10 at-bats.

4: Will Smith is the only pitcher with multiple saves this postseason, with four.

7: Smith has not allowed an earned run in seven innings pitched this postseason.

44-22: Since July 30, the Braves are 44-22, the best record in MLB in that span.

2: Joc Pederson will play in the World Series for the second consecutive season, after competing in the 2020 Fall Classic with the Dodgers.

17: Tyler Matzek has appeared in nine of the Braves’ 10 postseason games, with a 1.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 10.1 innings pitched. In Game 6 of the NLCS, Matzek became the first pitcher in postseason history to strike out three consecutive batters with multiple runners in scoring position in the seventh inning or later.

18: In the NLCS, Matzek retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced. The Dodgers had a .056 batting average against him.

0: The Braves have not lost back-to-back games in these playoffs and have not yet trailed in a series this postseason.

90: The Braves are the first National League team with fewer than 90 regular-season wins (88-73) to make the World Series since the 2014 Giants (88-74).

5-0: The Braves' record at home this postseason.

10: Freddie Freeman has drawn 10 walks this postseason, most in the playoffs.

Houston Astros

4: This is the fourth World Series appearance for the Astros (one in the NL, three in the AL).

2017: This is Houston's third World Series appearance in the past five seasons. They beat the Dodgers in 2017 and lost to the Nationals in 2019.

863: The Astros led MLB in runs scored in the 2021 regular season, with 863, and are leading the postseason in runs scored, with 67.

15: Kyle Tucker's 15 RBIs lead the sport this postseason. Tucker is also one of just four players (and the only player in the World Series) with four home runs in these playoffs.

5: The Astros have scored five or more runs in nine of their 10 playoff games.

10: Yordan Álvarez, the 2021 ALCS MVP, has reached base safely in all 10 games this postseason and is on a six-game hitting streak. Alvarez has also recorded three consecutive multihit games (Games 4, 5 and 6 of the ALCS).

.522: Alvarez batted .522 with one home run and six RBIs in the ALCS. That is the highest batting average in ALCS history, surpassing Kevin Youkilis' .500 BA in 2007.

.441: Alvarez is batting .441 this postseason, good for second among players with 20 or more at-bats, behind only Atlanta's Rosario.

21: Entering the World Series, José Altuve ranks third all time in postseason home runs, with 21, behind only Manny Ramirez (29) and Bernie Williams (22).

15: Altuve has scored the most runs of any player this postseason, with 15.

109.0: Zack Greinke has pitched the second-most postseason innings of any pitcher who has not won a World Series. Only Mike Mussina (139.2) pitched more than Greinke's 109.0 postseason innings without winning a title.

2,025: Dusty Baker has the most wins of any MLB manager who has not won a World Series, with 2,025 victories in the regular season and postseason combined. This is Baker's second World Series appearance as a manager, after he made the 2002 World Series with the San Francisco Giants.

38: Baker’s 38 career postseason wins as a manager rank eighth in MLB history.

72: Baker will be 72 years, 133 days old on Tuesday, making him the second-oldest person to manage a World Series game, behind former Miami Marlins manager Jack McKeon (72 years, 329 days old).

