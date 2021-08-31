Major League Baseball Deadline trades are playing a big role in the MLB playoff chase 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Writer

One month ago, many teams across the major leagues looked quite different than they do today.

At the July 30 trade deadline, some teams sold, some teams bought, some teams stood pat.

Now here we are, with one month to go in the season, and some teams are seeing their additions pay off while others are kicking themselves for doing nothing at all.

One thing became apparent at the deadline: Sometimes it’s not about making the "right" move; it’s just about making a move.

The New York Yankees are a prime example.

On July 30, the Yankees were 54-48, third in the AL East and neck-and-neck with the fourth-place Toronto Blue Jays. At the time, the Yankees sported a -4 run differential. They were in trouble. They weren’t scoring runs despite a daunting lineup, and their pitching was blowing games left and right.

At the deadline, the Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs and Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, two of the biggest offensive pieces available.

What they didn’t do, however, was address their pitching needs. I thought it was a big blunder on their part.

Since that day, the Yankees have gone 22-7 to lift their record to 76-55, good for second place in the division. They have had the longest winning streak in baseball this year at 13 in a row, and they have improved their run differential from -4 to +51 in a matter of a month.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Staying within that same division, the Boston Red Sox, who were in first place at the deadline, decided to not do much at all. They added OF/DH Kyle Schwarber — who was injured at the time — and that was it.

On July 30, the Red Sox were 63-42. One month later, after watching every team around them add multiple pieces, the Red Sox are 75-58 and sitting in third place — a whopping nine games out of first.

The importance of the trade deadline can’t be overstated.

It’s about adding that missing piece to put you over the top. It’s about giving your already talented team a shot in the arm and saying: "Let’s go. We believe in you."

Nobody should understand that more than the Red Sox. In 2018, they added Nathan Eovaldi at the deadline, and he went on to post a 1.61 ERA in six postseason appearances, most notably pitching six brilliant innings in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, saving Boston's bullpen the rest of the way.

Many on the team said that without that performance, the Red Sox may not have won the World Series. Without that performance and without that trade deadline acquisition that is.

Another deadline deal that comes to mind — and one that's very near and dear to my heart — came in 2017, when my brother, Justin Verlander, was traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Houston Astros. The Astros went on to win the World Series that year in large part due to that acquisition.

I remember meeting several Astros that year, and without fail almost every single one would mention how thankful they were for Justin and how much that pickup meant to the team.

"The second we heard that trade was final, we knew it was our year," I was told by quite a few guys after the season ended.

Trade-deadline additions make a huge difference — on the field, in the clubhouse, in the stands, everywhere.

The 2021 Atlanta Braves are a great example.

Atlanta was a popular preseason pick to win the World Series. Unfortunately, the team wasn’t playing great for most of the season and was down some of its best players due to some unfortunate events.

The Braves sat under .500 at the deadline, and many wondered whether they would be buyers or sellers. They decided to buy. The Braves totally revamped their outfield, adding Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario. They also added a coveted bullpen piece in Richard Rodriguez from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Even with the odds against them, they went for it.

On the day of the deadline, the Braves were 51-53 and in third place in the NL East. Today, they're 70-60 and in first place by 3.5 games.

The impact adding pieces has at the deadline is equally as important in the clubhouse.

Although I never reached the major-league level, the impact of the trade deadline was still felt every year in the minor leagues.

I remember in 2015, there was a big trade between Detroit and Toronto. Daniel Norris, Matthew Boyd and Jairo Labourt were heading to our organization in exchange for David Price.

Labourt, a left-handed pitcher, was assigned to the Lakeland Flying Tigers — the team I was on. I remember it like it was yesterday. He walked into the clubhouse still with his Toronto Blue Jays bag and royal blue cleats.

After that, there was just a different vibe in the clubhouse. That’s what happens, and that oftentimes is all that’s needed.

Another division affected in both directions by the 2021 trade deadline is the NL West.

On July 30, the division was a three-team race with the San Francisco Giants leading the charge.

The big deadline-deal storyline was Max Scherzer. The Washington Nationals ace had stated that he wanted to be traded to an NL West team, and that he would be open to any of the top three — the Giants, Dodgers or San Diego Padres.

News reports had Scherzer heading to the Padres. What a move that would’ve been. The Padres are an extremely talented team, and adding a star pitcher like Scherzer would’ve done wonders for them.

Instead, what resulted was a move that nobody saw coming. Scherzer, of course, was traded to the Dodgers along with superstar shortstop Trea Turner.

How would the spurned Padres respond? Rumors swirled about what big-name pitcher they were going to add.

The answer: nobody.

On the day of the deadline, the Padres were 60-46, 5.5 games back of first place and with a firm grasp on a wild-card spot. Now, just one month later, they are 70-62, 14.5 games behind the first-place Giants and on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

In that same span, the Dodgers are 21-6. Scherzer has gone 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 29 innings for L.A.

The trade deadline can, and usually does, shape how the rest of the season plays out. Too often I think we over-analyze specific moves instead of just looking at the deadline from a simpler perspective: Is a team going for it or not?

Being in that clubhouse and knowing that upper management believes in you and your team, that they're willing to take a gamble to win right now, is sometimes all it takes.

Many teams this year are great examples of how powerful that can be.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32 .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.