Major League Baseball
Strasburg Out for the Season
Major League Baseball

Strasburg Out for the Season

3 mins ago

The Washington Nationals announced Saturday that right-hander Stephen Strasburg will undergo season-ending surgery to alleviate issues caused by carpal tunnel syndrome.

Strasburg saw a nerve specialist earlier this week who diagnosed his symptoms as carpal tunnel neuritis. 

The reigning World Series MVP was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 15, but after Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed the diagnosis, Strasburg was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Strasburg's nerve issues delayed the start of his 2020 campaign, as he was scratched from his first scheduled start on July 25 against the New York Yankees.

The starter made his debut on Aug. 9 against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up 6 earned runs in 5 innings.

In his second showing on Aug. 14, he had an early exit against the Baltimore Orioles after throwing 16 pitches.

In 5 innings over two starts, Strasburg went 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA and 2 strikeouts. 

Last season, he went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA, and in last year playoffs, he went 5-0 with 47 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA over 36 ⅓ innings.

The 32-year-old signed a 7-year, $245 million contract this offseason after helping the Nats claim their first championship trophy in franchise history.

Washington added right-hander Will Crowe to help replace the injured Strasburg. Crowe will make his major league debut starting the second game of the Nationals' doubleheader against the Marlins on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

