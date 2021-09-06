Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Giants make a statement vs. rival Dodgers 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

You can feel the tension rising across Major League Baseball.

Division races are getting tighter and the wild-card races are spectacular. It is now September, meaning we are coming down the home stretch of the MLB regular season.

Let’s take a look at the updated power rankings. From the lowly No. 30 to the cream of the crop right now at No. 1, here’s how the list shakes out:

30. Baltimore Orioles (previous rank: 30)

The Orioles lost 19 games in a row at one point in August. Yikes. Luckily, they find themselves only 42 games back of first place.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks (29)

It is just not pretty out in the desert these days.

28. Texas Rangers (28)

Joey Gallo is gone and the Rangers are officially in FULL rebuild mode. They are rather tough to watch.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (27)

If you’re going to go watch them, just soak in all of the beautiful sights and sounds of their beautiful stadium. Other than that, not a lot of good stuff is going on with this team.

26. Washington Nationals (23)

To nobody’s surprise, since trading away the likes of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and others, the Nationals have just not been good.

25. Miami Marlins (26)

This season might not be pretty for the Marlins, but you can see the future getting closer. This starting rotation is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a long time to come.

24. Minnesota Twins (25)

I will never understand what happened with the Twins this season. A very talented roster with very poor results. The Twins still find themselves in last place in the American League Central and traded away some key pieces at the trade deadline to prepare for the future.

23. Kansas City Royals (24)

The Royals underperformed this season and decided to trade away some pieces at the deadline. They are now looking toward next season.

22. Chicago Cubs (22)

Since the trade deadline, it has been UGLY on the north side of Chicago.

21. Colorado Rockies (21)

The Rockies inexplicably didn’t sell at the deadline. They had an awesome opportunity to get something back in return for their best players who they are going to lose anyway to free agency. Alas, they didn’t, the likes of shortstop Trevor Story and starting pitcher Jon Gray are still there and they aren’t playing terrible baseball.

20. Detroit Tigers (20)

I have nothing but great things to say about the Tigers this season. Truly impressive how they were able to perform under AJ Hinch in his first season with the club. Excited for the future.

19. Cleveland Indians (19)

At this point, the Indians have their eyes set on 2022 when they become the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox are going to win the AL Central and nobody else will be very close.

18. Los Angeles Angels (18)

I would hate to see where this team would be without the MVP, Shohei Ohtani. They’ve been without their other stars too long this season and that will certainly cost them any chance at the playoffs.

17. New York Mets (17)

The Mets have simply just not been very good lately. It has gotten bad in Queens.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (16)

The Phillies still have a chance at winning the NL East. That’s their only chance at the playoffs. They have too many teams to jump to get a wild-card spot.

15. St. Louis Cardinals (15)

Only a couple of games out of a wild-card spot. Can the Cardinals do it? They certainly have been playing better since Jack Flaherty has come back. All the talk around the final NL wild-card spot has been about the Reds and the Padres, but the Cardinals are right on their heels.

14. Seattle Mariners (14)

The Mariners have been a solid team all season. In what was expected to be a year they didn’t compete, they are doing just that ⁠– competing. They still have a chance to make the playoffs, but I wouldn't expect that to happen. Kudos to them for even being in this position, however.

13. Oakland Athletics (10)

It is just about that time of year where the A’s rattle off a miraculous stretch of games where they go like 20-3 or something like that. Are they going to do that this year? They need it to happen and they need it to happen soon.

12. Cincinnati Reds (8)

What a run this is going to be for the final playoff spot in the National League. The Reds are in a great spot but haven’t been playing their best baseball of late.

11. San Diego Padres (11)

The Padres are too talented to be playing the way they are. They are now battling for the second and final wild-card spot.

10. Atlanta Braves (9)

The Braves were hot, now they are not. Luckily, it doesn’t look like anyone else in the NL East wants to step up and take the lead. The Braves are the best team in that division and their trade deadline moves gave them a great boost. Look for them to win the NL East.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (13)

One of the best offenses in baseball. When the offense goes, they go as a team. Living and dying by your offense isn’t the best recipe for success, but if they can get hot in September, they'll be tough to beat.

8. Boston Red Sox (12)

The Red Sox are playing better of late, which they desperately needed. You could see them starting to fall off, but they’ve pulled it together. The Red Sox were the leaders in the AL East for the majority of the year, now they are grasping on to the final playoff spot.

7. New York Yankees (6)

The Yankees are certainly a better team of late. Are they great? The best team in the American League? Even their division? No. But definitely much better and in my opinion will grab a playoff spot.

6. Chicago White Sox (7)

The clear favorites in the AL Central and sporting one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. The White Sox are in my opinion the most complete team in the American League and will coast to a division title and into the playoffs.

THE TOP FIVE

The Houston Astros (5) have run away with the AL West and it appears they are on their way to the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

My pick to win the National League. Put some respect on the Milwaukee Brewers ' (4) name. An incredible rotation, an incredible back end of the bullpen, a good offense, it is all there. The Brewers have it all.

The best team in the American League. When all talk is on the Yankees playing better and like everyone thought they would, the Tampa Bay Rays (3) are just a casual 7.5 games up in the division. They are running away with the AL East.

What a battle this is going to be down the stretch between the Los Angeles Dodgers (2) and the San Francisco Giants. On paper, the Dodgers have the best roster in the sport. This game isn't played on paper though, and the Giants have won the season series against the Giants and remain on top heading into the last month of the season. The Dodgers are for real, and whether they can win the division or not, they will be making the playoffs and are a force to be reckoned with.

The San Francisco Giants (1) are the cream of the crop in MLB. Coming off of a crucial series that would decide first place in the NL West, the Giants and the Dodgers duked it out and the best team in baseball all season long came out on top.

BIGGEST JUMP: Blue Jays, Red Sox up 4

BIGGEST DROP: Reds ⁠down 4

Hold on tight. The pennant races are heating up as we head down the home stretch!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

