New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox top plays: AL wild card up for grabs

Playoff baseball is here, and it couldn't have commenced with a juicier matchup than the American League's wild-card clash.

The New York Yankees are taking on their fiercest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, at iconic Fenway Park in a winner-take-all contest for the right to advance to the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With more than 2,300 meetings between the two teams, there is no shortage of history, nor love lost, between the Yanks and BoSox.

The rivals have met in the postseason four times but never in the wild card. Each has won two of those four postseason series, with the Red Sox emerging victorious most recently, with a 3-1 series win in the 2018 ALDS. The Red Sox won 10 of the teams' 19 meetings this season, though the Yankees won the last six.

After leading the AL with 16 wins, Gerrit Cole got the start for the Yankees on Tuesday but was chased after just two innings. Meanwhile, Nathan Eovaldi, who has yet to taste defeat in the postseason (5-0 lifetime, 2-0 as a starter), toed the rubber for Boston.

Here are the top plays and moments from the wild-card action!

Missing man

Prior to first pitch, it was confirmed that Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez would not be in the lineup after tweaking his ankle on the final day of the regular season.

The injury occurred as Martinez was jogging out to play in the outfield and caught his foot on second base. In 148 games played this season, Martinez hit .286 with 28 home runs, 99 RBIs and 42 doubles, tied for the most this season.

A pair of legends

The Red Sox picked a pair of icons, both on the field and in the broadcast booth, to be the battery for the ceremonial first pitch.

Jerry Remy, who is battling cancer, threw the pitch to Dennis Eckersley in an indelible moment to start the evening off on the right foot.

A loud single

The first hit of the night appeared destined to leave the park, but the famed Green Monster gobbled up a would-be home run from Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton settled for a single and was stranded there after Eovaldi got Joey Gallo to strike out swinging to end the inning.

Bo-gone

Xander Bogaerts sent Fenway into a frenzy with a two-run shot to give the hosts a first-inning lead against New York's ace.

With Rafael Devers perched on first and two outs in the inning, Bogaerts jumped on a center-cut changeup and blasted the offering over the wall in center field.

Watch it fly

Kyle Schwarber joined in on long-ball fun, depositing a high fastball on a 1-2 count from Cole into the right-field seats.

The 28-year-old Schwarber put the "hitter" in "designated hitter" for the Red Sox, blasting the ball 435 feet with an exit velocity of 110.3 mph, according to the ESPN broadcast.

That's power.

Cole chased

After that, Cole allowed a single to Kiké Hernández and walked Devers, prompting Yankees manager Aaron Boone to make a call to the bullpen.

The 31-year-old Cole's evening was forgettable, to say the least, with four hits and three earned runs given up in two innings of work.

Fortunately for the Yankees, Clay Holmes was able to come in and limit the damage, striking out Bogaerts and getting Alex Verdugo to ground into a double play to keep it 3-0 after three innings.

Cruise control

Meanwhile, Eovaldi was spinning a gem against the Yanks with five shutout innings.

The 31-year-old righty was mixing up everything, including his delivery speed, to keep the Yankees on their heels. Eovaldi threw just 64 pitches through five shutout innings, yielding two hits and striking out seven as the score remained 3-0 after five innings.

