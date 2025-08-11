Major League Baseball
MLB Players' Weekend: The Best Customized Bats, Cleats, and Catchers' Masks
MLB Players' Weekend: The Best Customized Bats, Cleats, and Catchers' Masks

Updated Aug. 15, 2025 8:02 p.m. ET

Iconic (or ironic) cartoons on bats? Customized catchers' masks? Cleats with a cause? It means one thing … MLB Players' Weekend is back!

Big-league players are celebrating their interests and beloved causes on their gear to help showcase their off-field passions. From the funny to the poignant, here's how some of the game's top stars are leaning into the weekend. Check back as teams and players announce more. 

Cal Raleigh (C, Seattle Mariners): ‘Big Butt’ Bat

A great way for the AL's home-run leader to embrace his "Big Dumper" moniker. 

Freddie Freeman (1B, Los Angeles Dodgers): Three boys, three bats!

The Dodgers slugger gives a shout out to his three sons – Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus – with these customized bats. 

Tarik Skubal (P, Detroit Tigers): ‘Scooby Doo' cleats

Nothing pesky or middling about Skubal's footwear. Gleyber Torres will also look good running the bases in those Thomas the Tank Engine Cleats.

Josh Jung (3B, Texas Rangers): ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber bat

May the force be with this team as the Rangers' lineup will feature some great-looking bats. 

Drake Baldwin (C, Atlanta Braves): ‘Perry the Platypus’ Bat

Marcelo Mayer (3B, Boston Red Sox): ‘Lightning McQueen’ Bat

Ketel Marte (2B, Arizona Diamondbacks): Honoring his beloved mother

The Diamondbacks star has an image imprinted on the bat of him and his mom, who died in 2017, in this heartwarming homage. 

