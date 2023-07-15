Betting odds on if Ronald Acuña Jr. will join exclusive MLB 40-40 club Updated Jul. 15, 2023 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has already created an elite club this season.

He became the first Major League Baseball player to have at least 20 homers, 40 steals and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

Can Acuña Jr. now join another one of MLB's most exclusive clubs and become the fifth member of the league's 40-40 club (40 homers, 40 stolen bases)?

Well, you can now bet on that! Here are the odds on if he can join MLB's exclusive hitting/baserunning club.

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s odds to join 40-40 club this season*

Yes: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

No: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

* odds as of 7/15/2023

Heading into Saturday, Acuña Jr. has 42 steals and 21 home runs with 72 games remaining.

After the historic season he has already put together, it is also no surprise that he's currently the favorite for the National League MVP (-330, bet $10 to win $13.03 total) while the rest of the field is +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total).

Here are the other four members of the 40-40 club:

Jose Canseco, Oakland A's,1988 (42 homers, 40 steals)

Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 1996 (42 homers, 40 steals)

Alex Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, 1998 (42 homers, 46 steals)

Alfonso Soriano, Washington Nationals, 2006 (46 homers, 41 steals)

Acuña Jr. is on pace to achieve his goal of joining the 40-40 club, with only need 19 more home runs this season to complete this feat. Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with his chase and more.

