Betting odds on if Ronald Acuña Jr. will join exclusive MLB 40-40 club

Betting odds on if Ronald Acuña Jr. will join exclusive MLB 40-40 club

Updated Jul. 15, 2023 3:50 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has already created an elite club this season.

He became the first Major League Baseball player to have at least 20 homers, 40 steals and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

Can Acuña Jr. now join another one of MLB's most exclusive clubs and become the fifth member of the league's 40-40 club (40 homers, 40 stolen bases)?

Well, you can now bet on that! Here are the odds on if he can join MLB's exclusive hitting/baserunning club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s odds to join 40-40 club this season*

Yes: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

No: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

* odds as of 7/15/2023

Heading into Saturday, Acuña Jr. has 42 steals and 21 home runs with 72 games remaining. 

After the historic season he has already put together, it is also no surprise that he's currently the favorite for the National League MVP (-330, bet $10 to win $13.03 total) while the rest of the field is +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total).

Here are the other four members of the 40-40 club:

Jose Canseco, Oakland A's,1988 (42 homers, 40 steals)

Barry Bonds, San Francisco Giants, 1996 (42 homers, 40 steals)

Alex Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, 1998 (42 homers, 46 steals)

Alfonso Soriano, Washington Nationals, 2006 (46 homers, 41 steals)

Acuña Jr. is on pace to achieve his goal of joining the 40-40 club, with only need 19 more home runs this season to complete this feat. Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with his chase and more.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi officially signs with MLS club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi officially signs with MLS club Inter Miami

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes