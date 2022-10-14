Major League Baseball
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
Major League Baseball

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

1 hour ago

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!

First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather.

Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here are all the top plays from Friday's action.

Guardians at Yankees (NYY leads, 1-0)

Hot start

New York came out swinging — literally — in this one. In the bottom of the first inning, Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton homered to right field, bringing in Gleyber Torres with him for an early 2-0 lead.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton launches two-run homer

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton launches two-run homer
Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushes a two-run home run to give New York an early 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Closing the gap

Andrés Giménez's single to right field allowed Josh Naylor to score, bringing the Guardians within one run.

With bases loaded, Cleveland had a chance to take the lead, but Yankees ace Nestor Cortes had other plans. He came up with a clutch grab of Myles Straw's hit at the mound to get N.Y. off the field with its lead intact.

Stay tuned for updates.

COMING UP:

Braves at Phillies (Series tied 1-1)

Fri 8:37 PM
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Braves
ATL
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI

Dodgers at Padres (Series tied 1-1)

Sat 12:37 AM
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Dodgers
LAD
San Diego Padres
SD
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Friday's divisional round
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Friday's divisional round

43 mins ago
'David Ortiz: Legend of Fall' documentary premieres Friday on FS1
Major League Baseball

'David Ortiz: Legend of Fall' documentary premieres Friday on FS1

2 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yordan Alvarez, Astros beat Mariners, lead ALDS 2-0
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yordan Alvarez, Astros beat Mariners, lead ALDS 2-0

18 hours ago
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros edge Mariners in Game 2
Major League Baseball

MLB Division Series top plays: Astros edge Mariners in Game 2

19 hours ago
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round
Major League Baseball

MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes