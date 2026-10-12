Major League Baseball
David Ortiz Predicts Dodgers' Loss, Noting Los Angeles Is In 'Deep Trouble'
Major League Baseball

David Ortiz Predicts Dodgers' Loss, Noting Los Angeles Is In 'Deep Trouble'

Updated Oct. 12, 2026 10:36 p.m. ET

The Dodgers lost their second straight NLCS game after falling 7-4 to the Brewers, recording just three hits against Milwaukee's pitching. 

FOX Sports' David Ortiz was the only one at the MLB on FOX pregame show desk to predict the Brewers win in Game 2. Why?

"I have never seen the Dodgers offense be this poor," Ortiz said.

He was able to take his victory lap postgame.

"Papi, you called it!" FOX Sports' Alex Rodriguez said to his co-analyst. "You’re the only one who called it."

L.A.'s bullpen gave up seven runs and 12 hits to Milwaukee as the Dodgers' offense struggled to put points on the board. Even Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is historically a solid postseason pitcher, struggled to keep the Brewers scoreless. But the Dodgers still have a chance to turn things around.

This time, with the Dodgers down 2-0, the stakes are even higher entering Game 3 in Los Angeles. 

"The Dodgers are in some deep trouble," Ortiz said. "They haven’t been able to put it together offensively. They are 2-for-26 with men on base. I told you."

The Dodgers' underwhelming performance is tied to several parts of the roster, but one is clear.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hasn't delivered any solid showings since returning from injury. In 16 at-bats leading up to Game 2, Ohtani has hit .188 with three hits. Tonight, Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. For the four-time MVP, the numbers don't match the powerhouse that Ohtani has been in past postseason runs with Los Angeles.

While Ohtani remains a major factor in whether the Dodgers can bounce back, FOX Sports' Derek Jeter didn't deny that Los Angeles is in trouble against a red-hot Brewers offense.

"It's tough, man. It's tough to turn your entire team around offensively when you're going up against a team like the Milwaukee Brewers… I agree, the Dodgers are in trouble," Jeter said. "Unless they can figure out how to string together some hits. Because on top of them (the Dodgers) being in a little bit of trouble, now the Milwaukee Brewers offense is getting hot … This is going to be the biggest hurdle they're going to have to overcome if they want to go back and win a third championship in a row."

The Dodgers' resume proves it's an organization built to win. It's home to a four-time MVP in Ohtani, and it's chasing its third consecutive World Series Championship. After its second consecutive postseason loss, Ortiz noted Los Angeles's lack of offense on the diamond.

"It’s difficult to watch these guys not score runs offensively," Ortiz said. "We know that the Dodgers are capable of scoring runs offensively, but nobody is hitting. The unexpected has happened, and they are facing good pitching.

"Like I always say: good pitching can always stop good offense."

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