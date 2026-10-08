2026 MLB NLCS Odds: Dodgers Slightly Favored Over Brewers

Rematches are always a good time.

The Brewers and Dodgers were the only 100-win teams during the 2026 MLB season, and now the two juggernauts will meet in the NLCS for a second consecutive season.

Last year, L.A. won in a sweep.

Let's check out the odds for this year's matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 8.

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Series Winner

Dodgers: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Brewers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Correct Score

Dodgers win 4-2: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Dodgers win 4-3: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Dodgers win 4-1: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Brewers win 4-3: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Brewers win 4-2: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Dodgers win 4-0: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Brewers win 4-1: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Brewers win 4-0: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Game 1 — LAD @ MIL (Oct. 11)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Moneyline: Brewers -113, Dodgers -106

O/U: 6.5

Here's what to know about the Dodgers-Brewers series odds:

Season Series: The Brewers won the regular-season series over the Dodgers 4-3.

Playoff History: Since 2018, the Brewers have made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons with the only exception being 2022. In that span, they reached the NLCS three times (2018, 2025 and 2026). The last time Milwaukee made the World Series was in 1982, when it lost in seven games to the Cardinals. It has never won the World Series. Meanwhile, L.A. has won three of the last six World Series, including the last two. Since 2013, the Dodgers have made it to at least the NLCS nine times (including this season) and have gone to the World Series five times. Is this the year L.A. is knocked off the mountaintop?

NLCS Rematch: These two teams faced off in the NLCS last season and it wasn't competitive. The Dodgers swept the Brewers, outscoring them 15-4 across four games. The most memorable aspect of that series? Game 4, when Shohei Ohtani starred on the mound and at the plate. The Dodgers' superstar struck out 10 and allowed two hits in six innings, and also hit three home runs.