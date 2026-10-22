Major League Baseball
FOX Sports Reveals Broadcasters, New Tech Wrinkles For 2026 World Series
Major League Baseball

FOX Sports Reveals Broadcasters, New Tech Wrinkles For 2026 World Series

Published Oct. 22, 2026 3:21 p.m. ET

Either way, we'll have a first-time World Series winner, as the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers will square off in the 2026 World Series, beginning on Friday, Oct. 23 — and FOX is the exclusive home for all the action.

FOX Sports revealed its broadcasters and new technology that will be on display during the 2026 World Series on Thursday afternoon, which will be the 29th Fall Classic for the network:

Major League BaseballFOX Sports' World Series Pregame Show

FOX will have a one-hour pregame show on site before every game of the 2026 World Series.

Kevin Burkhardt will anchor the FOX MLB studio desk, with MLB legends Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez as the studio analysts. It will mark the fourth consecutive World Series that this quartet is together at the World Series for FOX.

Meanwhile, FOX Feature Contributor Tom Rinaldi will deliver a feature on Milwaukee Brewers superstar right-hander Jacob Misiorowski for the Game 1 pregame show. Additional highlights include a profile on Rays’ standout Junior Caminero as well as a tribute to the iconic Bob Uecker.

Major League BaseballFOX Sports' 2026 World Series Announcers

Joe Davis (left) and John Smoltz (right) are FOX Sports' lead MLB broadcasting team. (Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports via Getty Images)

Joe Davis will be doing play-by-play and Hall of Fame starting pitcher John Smoltz will be on color commentary, marking the fifth consecutive season that the two broadcasters do the World Series together for FOX.

FOX Sports MLB Reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci, who will each also contribute to the pregame show, will be reporting during the action and handle in-game and postgame interviews.

José Pablo Coello, Gabriel Medina, Diego Venegas and Rodrigo Arana will lead the FOX Deportes broadcast. Mayra Gomez and Steffy Aradillas will also contribute to the broadcast.

Major League BaseballNew FOX Sports Technology

On the heels of FOX Sports’ four Sports Emmy Awards for last year’s postseason coverage, the network will continue its award-winning approach for the upcoming World Series, giving viewers unique perspectives from inside the game and on the field.

New to the production lineup are versatile 4K and 8K Nucleus cameras, in addition to expanded AR initiatives alongside Major League Baseball that track respective pitches and swings from either side of the field.

A fleet of high-speed cameras captures every spin on the ball and every inch of a bang-bang play at first, as aerial drones work overhead, synchronizing game action from multiple locations on the field.

FOX Sports covers the rest of the diamond with the UmpCam AR Strike Zone – putting fans behind the mask with a live strike zone, multiple Dirt Cams, Base Cams and dozens of microphones throughout the stadiums.

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