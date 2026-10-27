Historic 5th Inning And Much More: Brewers' World Series Game 3 By The Numbers

The Milwaukee Brewers squeaked past the Tampa Bay Rays in Games 1 and 2 of the 2026 World Series. But, in Game 3, the Brewers got past the Rays with a sledgehammer.

After earning a 10-1 win in Tampa Bay, the Brewers now have a 3-0 series lead and are on the verge of their first World Series triumph following a historic Game 3 rout and a dramatic, eight-run fifth inning.

Here are the numbers to know from Game 3 of the 2026 World Series with nuggets provided by FOX Sports Research:

0: The number of outs Rays reliever Cam Booser recorded in relief of starter Freddy Peralta in the top of the fifth inning; Booser, who entered the night having surrendered zero runs over six innings pitched this postseason, gave up four consecutive hits and was pulled.

1A: Brewers manager Pat Murphy challenged an inning-ending force-out in the fifth. He won the challenge, and Milwaukee went on to drive in eight runs on six consecutive hits. The Brewers are the first team to log seven consecutive hits in a postseason game.

1B: The aforementioned inning also tied the 1921 New York Giants (Game 3) and 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks (Game 6) for the most runs scored in a World Series game without hitting a home run.

2A: The number of baserunners (one hit and one walk) Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser surrendered over six scoreless innings.

2B: Ironically, the Brewers only scored in two innings, plating two runs in the third and eight in the fifth.

3A: The number of hits the Rays were held to; designated hitter Yandy Díaz had two of those hits.

3B: Milwaukee had three players tally three-plus hits: Jackson Chourio (four), William Contreras (three) and Brice Turang (three).

4A: Chourio's four hits came throughout the first five innings, making him the fourth player to do so in a World Series game. Moreover, Chourio became the youngest player (22 years and 229 days old) to have four hits in a World Series game since Joe Garagiola had four hits against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 1946 World Series.

Jackson Chourio had himself a Game 3 to remember. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

4B: The number of baserunners (three hits and one walk) the Brewers' pitching staff held the Rays to.

5: Peralta surrendered a combined two runs across his first three starts and four appearances altogether this postseason (16 ⅔ innings). Then, the Rays' right-hander entered the fifth inning of Game 3 with two earned runs to his name in the outing and went on to be credited for five earned runs.

6: Gasser became just the second pitcher to face the minimum number of batters through six-plus innings in a World Series game; Don Larsen's perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series for the New York Yankees is the only other performance.

8A: On the eight-inning front, the Brewers became the first team in MLB history to score eight runs with two outs in a World Series game. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the only other team to score as many runs with two outs in a playoff game, bringing home 10 runs with two outs in the first inning of Game 3 of the 2020 National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

8B: Eight of Milwaukee's nine starting position players recorded a hit.

8C: Eight different players drove in a run for the Brewers.

16: The number of hits Milwaukee had.

26: Milwaukee's pitching staff recorded 26 outs before giving up a run.