Major League Baseball
Brandon Woodruff's Full-Circle Moment Made Brewers' Game 3 Win Even Sweeter
Major League Baseball

Brandon Woodruff's Full-Circle Moment Made Brewers' Game 3 Win Even Sweeter

Updated Oct. 27, 2026 12:16 a.m. ET

The Brewers' eight-run fifth inning was undoubtedly the defining moment of Milwaukee's Game 3 win in Tampa Bay, and arguably the 2026 World Series so far. But not too far behind it is Brandon Woodruff's poetic moment in the ninth.

The veteran pitcher entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and closed it out, allowing one run, two hits and recording one strikeout as the Brewers improved to 3-0 in the series. It was his first appearance since July 4.

Woodruff's World Series debut was a full-circle moment for the 33-year-old, who made his Major League debut for the Brewers in 2017 at Tropicana Field.

Woodruff’s chances of returning to the mound looked slim after his last appearance on July 4. He missed months due to shoulder inflammation and opted against season-ending surgery. Woodruff underwent season-ending surgery in the fall of 2023, forcing him to miss part of the 2024 season. In 2025, his shoulder recovery was still closely watched, and he made only 12 regular-season starts.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Woodruff’s World Series roster spot was in question due to concerns about his health. Once manager Pat Murphy told Woodruff he had earned a roster spot, questions about his role began to grow. Would he start Game 3? Would he have any role at all in this World Series?

All those questions have now been answered​, and Woodruff, in his 10th season, is one win away from winning the World Series with the team he's spent his entire career with.

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