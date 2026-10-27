Major League Baseball
Brewers Fans Turn Tropicana Field Into 'Milwaukee South' After World Series Game 3 Win
Major League Baseball

Brewers Fans Turn Tropicana Field Into 'Milwaukee South' After World Series Game 3 Win

Updated Oct. 27, 2026 12:52 a.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers took a commanding 3-0 lead in the World Series on Monday with a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, but their passionate fans made it feel like a home game, even after the game was finished.

Kevin Burkhardt told viewers the stadium felt like an extension of Milwaukee.

"There’s always visiting fans in a ballpark, and any time, especially when a visiting team wins, you hear the fans," the MLB on FOX host said postgame. "I’ve never seen anything like this in my life."

Derek Jeter said he was surprised when he found out how big the Brewers’ crowd was. 

"It’s very, very surprising, because we watch back in the green room, so we really can’t tell what’s going on in the game," Jeter said. "But this is amazing how many Milwaukee Brewers fans there are."

Alex Rodriguez summed it up in four words: "It’s a Milwaukee Brewer takeover."

(Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Brewers beat the Rays 10-1 in Game 3, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning on seven straight two-out hits, both World Series records. Jackson Chourio had four hits and stopped by to visit the desk postgame, where he received a "My Dawg!" Shirt from three-time World Series champion David Ortiz after his performance.

Chourio, speaking through a translator, said the fans are just as deserving as his teammates.

"I think all of these fans deserve a championship as well," Chourio said. "So I hope that we’re able to accomplish this for them."

When Jeter asked how he plans to sleep before a chance to clinch, Chourio said he and his teammates have been getting ready for this moment.

"It’s special for sure, but we’ve been preparing for this day," Chourio said. "Knowing that it’s coming, so we have one more to lock in for tomorrow to complete the mission."

Milwaukee is now one win from the first World Series title in franchise history, with Game 4 set for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

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